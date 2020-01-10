Woman’s Fall Injury at BJ Wholesale Club Results in $904 K Jury Award

—

A burst pipe at BJ’s Wholesale Club five years ago has now lead to a New Jersey woman successfully suing and being awarded an aggregated amount of $904 K by a jury according to court papers. Norma Gaguancela who was 64 had pursued litigation against this membership-based chain having suffered foot and spinal-related injuries. The New Jersey Law Journal released news of the jury’s verdict.

Gaguancela was able to obtain the award that she eventually received because she was proactive about her desire to seek compensation.

How to claim slip and fall accidents

Accidents involving slip and fall appear under the category of personal injury. The individual suffering from the injury has the right to request for compensation after experiencing a slip or fall on another individual’s property. Taking the required steps after a slip or fall is very important to better your chances of getting the best outcome for your petition. Nolo.com discusses slip and fall accident cases in companies and stores.

Make sure you contact a slip and fall attorney who has adequate experience with slip and fall mishaps.

Make a report of the Accident

Report the accident to the owner of the property or whoever is responsible for the property where the accident occurred. Ensure that all reports are made to the individual occupying the highest position. You can also make a report to the city or town hall if the event occurred on public property.

Making a quick report of the accident enables you to establish the legitimacy of your petition. This is required, particularly if there is no witness during the occurrence. Insurers can easily state that the injury was sustained from a location different from the place you have stated. Freeadvice.com informs us what exactly we should do after a slip and fall accident.

Provide proper paperwork concerning the accident

Make sure to collect adequate information and documents to file a claim. You can use the camera on your mobile device to capture photos of your injuries and accident spot. You can beckon someone else to capture the pictures if you are unable to take them as a result of your injuries. Record a video from your phone at the scene of the accident that will be invaluable evidence.

It is very important to provide proper paperwork regarding the slip and fall mishaps. This is significant when it occurs on ice, as Ice melts quickly and others can also clean it. The proof required to back up your petition might become unavailable.

You can collect the contact details of those who witnessed the accident. Therefore, you get an edge during your slip and fall case.

Take care of your injuries

Seek medical attention for your injuries. Your medical reports will help to strengthen your claim documentation. Your doctor can provide you a medical report concerning the injuries, including all the medical treatment given to you. Properly save all evaluations, research, laboratory outcomes and care plan.

Contact a Personal Injury Attorney onPhone

Contact an attorney who is experienced with slip and fall cases. There is every possibility that an insurance adjuster will contact you who wants your story about the event.

Never interact with the insurer of other parties. Discuss your concerns only with your attorney or else the insurer will nullify your claim. This strategy is well-known to personal injury attorneys and how they can be handled.

