By International Peace Bureau

The future of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) depends on young people. NATO Secretary-General, Jens Stoltenberg, said that ”young people have the greatest stake in NATO’s future” during the NATO 2030 Youth Summit held in November last year. The new agenda of the transatlantic alliance called “NATO 2030” seeks to indoctrinate younger generations into the false narrative of militarized security that the alliance has promoted for decades. The first Youth Summit Against NATO will gather young leaders from the peace movement to share their thoughts about resisting NATO and the implications this nuclear-armed alliance will have for their future.

Speakers are listed below.

Angelo Cardona , International Peace Bureau, Advisory Board World Beyond War (Colombia).

, International Peace Bureau, Advisory Board World Beyond War (Colombia). Dirk Hoogenkamp , NVMP-Artsen voor Vrede, European student representative to the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) (Netherlands).

, NVMP-Artsen voor Vrede, European student representative to the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War (IPPNW) (Netherlands). Lucy Tiller , Youth and Student, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (UK)

, Youth and Student, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament (UK) Lucas Wirl , Co-Chair, No to War-No to NATO (Germany).

, Co-Chair, No to War-No to NATO (Germany). Vanessa Lanteigne, National Coordinator, Canadian Voice of Women for Peace (Canada).

The original article can be found on our partner’s website here

—

Previously Published on pressenza with Creative Common License

***

—

