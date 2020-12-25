Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Everyday Life / 1 in 4 Car Accidents Happen Within First Few Minutes of Driving

1 in 4 Car Accidents Happen Within First Few Minutes of Driving

by Leave a Comment

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.

The Dangers of Familiarity

Many drivers, whether they’re new to the road or longtime driving veterans, don’t realize that one of the most likely times to get in a crash is in the first couple of minutes after they’ve gotten behind the wheel.

There are a number of factors that lead to this unfortunate statistic that one in four car accidents occur in the first several minutes of driving, but the primary culprit is inattentive driving.

This one should hit close to home because approximately 25% of drivers in accidents DO get hit close to home. Familiarity can often breed sloppiness, and this is a big reason why so many fender benders, parked car hits, and knocking over fences and mailboxes take place right around the corner.

Accidents That Occur in the First Few Minutes Can Still Be Serious

Just because you get in a car crash in your own residential neighborhood doesn’t mean it can’t be a very serious accident. Cars are heavy vehicles that ought to be treated as dangerous weapons.

Consequences of car accidents can include:

  • Serious damage or even totaling of your car
  • Whiplash
  • Broken bones and ribs
  • Lacerations that require stitches
  • Traumatic brain injury (TBI)
  • License revocation, financial penalties, or even jail time (if you are driving under the influence or flee the scene of an accident)

 

With so many potentially deadly and otherwise severe repercussions resulting from car accidents, how can all of us be safer to ensure these tragedies won’t happen?

Car Accidents Near Home can be Prevented by Not Driving at all

America is a place known for its prevalence of cars and constant commuting with personal auto vehicles. But given that so many accidents happen within the first few minutes of driving, one question to ask yourself if you have a short trip ahead of you is do I really need to drive there at all?

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

If it’s a nice day and you have the option and the time to bike or walk, it’s frankly better for you and everyone else on the road to do that. The same goes if your community has public transportation. Since one of the reasons we have so many fatal car accidents is because we’re driving all the time, the simplest solution is to not drive if you can help it.

That said, for a lot of people, this may not be a good solution at all, so if driving out of necessity, do your best to be mindful of your surroundings and aware of the high frequency of accidents that do take place within the first few minutes on the road.

What to Do When Involved in a Car Accident

No matter where a car accident takes place, there are a few critical steps you need to take following a crash.

After ensuring that you, your passengers, and the other driver involved are safe and out of danger, exchange insurance information. While you are still at the scene, take photographs of the damage to your car. If you caused the accident, it may also be worthwhile to take pictures of the damage to the other car(s) involved so that you’re not taken advantage of in claims court.

If the police are on the scene, take down the officer’s contact information so that you can follow up with them for a copy of the police report. You’ll need it in case you end up on the receiving end of a lawsuit or if you choose to take legal action. And lastly, if you can identify any witnesses on the scene, take down their contact information as well, because you and your attorney may find that you need them down the line if you end up in court.

Contact Greenville car accident attorneys if you need assistance in negotiating with your or the other driver’s car insurance company or would like to know more about your options in pursuing a legal case to claim damages.

This content is brought to you by Mary Aderholt.

Photo: Shutterstock

About Mary Aderholt

I am a blog master and journalist with a fierce passion for writing. I have been editing articles for various US-based newspapers while contributing to the growth of many personal or organizational blogs for 10 years now. I am well accustomed to writing online as well as offline articles covering almost any type of subjects, from health and beauty to sports and pretty much anything else related.

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Login
Become a Member

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Pin

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x