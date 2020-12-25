1 in 4 Car Accidents Happen Within First Few Minutes of Driving

—

The Dangers of Familiarity

Many drivers, whether they’re new to the road or longtime driving veterans, don’t realize that one of the most likely times to get in a crash is in the first couple of minutes after they’ve gotten behind the wheel.

There are a number of factors that lead to this unfortunate statistic that one in four car accidents occur in the first several minutes of driving, but the primary culprit is inattentive driving.

This one should hit close to home because approximately 25% of drivers in accidents DO get hit close to home. Familiarity can often breed sloppiness, and this is a big reason why so many fender benders, parked car hits, and knocking over fences and mailboxes take place right around the corner.

Accidents That Occur in the First Few Minutes Can Still Be Serious

Just because you get in a car crash in your own residential neighborhood doesn’t mean it can’t be a very serious accident. Cars are heavy vehicles that ought to be treated as dangerous weapons.

Consequences of car accidents can include:

Serious damage or even totaling of your car

Whiplash

Broken bones and ribs

Lacerations that require stitches

Traumatic brain injury (TBI)

License revocation, financial penalties, or even jail time (if you are driving under the influence or flee the scene of an accident)

With so many potentially deadly and otherwise severe repercussions resulting from car accidents, how can all of us be safer to ensure these tragedies won’t happen?

Car Accidents Near Home can be Prevented by Not Driving at all

America is a place known for its prevalence of cars and constant commuting with personal auto vehicles. But given that so many accidents happen within the first few minutes of driving, one question to ask yourself if you have a short trip ahead of you is do I really need to drive there at all?

If it’s a nice day and you have the option and the time to bike or walk, it’s frankly better for you and everyone else on the road to do that. The same goes if your community has public transportation. Since one of the reasons we have so many fatal car accidents is because we’re driving all the time, the simplest solution is to not drive if you can help it.

That said, for a lot of people, this may not be a good solution at all, so if driving out of necessity, do your best to be mindful of your surroundings and aware of the high frequency of accidents that do take place within the first few minutes on the road.

What to Do When Involved in a Car Accident

No matter where a car accident takes place, there are a few critical steps you need to take following a crash.

After ensuring that you, your passengers, and the other driver involved are safe and out of danger, exchange insurance information. While you are still at the scene, take photographs of the damage to your car. If you caused the accident, it may also be worthwhile to take pictures of the damage to the other car(s) involved so that you’re not taken advantage of in claims court.

If the police are on the scene, take down the officer’s contact information so that you can follow up with them for a copy of the police report. You’ll need it in case you end up on the receiving end of a lawsuit or if you choose to take legal action. And lastly, if you can identify any witnesses on the scene, take down their contact information as well, because you and your attorney may find that you need them down the line if you end up in court.

Contact Greenville car accident attorneys if you need assistance in negotiating with your or the other driver’s car insurance company or would like to know more about your options in pursuing a legal case to claim damages.



This content is brought to you by Mary Aderholt.

Photo: Shutterstock