10 Tips To Keep ‘Weight Loss’ as a New Year’s Resolution

—

2022 is just around the corner, and this is the time we see personal goals like learning a new language to even complex resolutions such as opting for a new career being set. One of the most common ones we witness from people worldwide is losing weight. The weight-loss journey may be easy to jot down but requires a lot of psychological and physical motivation. That is why most people who start the year off with such an aim never really stick to it for long.

Weight loss, eating healthier, or working out are all linked to being more fit. Over two billion individuals aged 18 and older were tagged overweight in 2016, and with the corona pandemic, this number has grown to around three billion worldwide. That is why this new year’s resolution is something we all have to stick to. So today, we will be giving you the tips and tricks to keep weight loss as a new year resolution.

Use the right technology

Technology has come a long way and can be the help you need. From an efficient TDEE Calculator that helps maintain your body’s composition to diet apps, one can easily install, technology can provide you with the assistance you need. That is why it’s essential to incorporate such applications in your weight loss journey.

Mental preparation

Without mental preparation for this journey, you probably won’t stick to it. Simple notes like jotting down the primary reasons for the goal are important. It can be anything such as being healthy enough to go hiking with your friends or being fit enough to play with your grandchildren; whatever it is, note it down for yourself.

Set smart goals

Setting weight loss goals is important, but you have to design your goals smartly. According to research, most people quit their new year’s resolutions due to their unrealistic goals after a month. For that, try to develop small goals, such as weekly or monthly weight loss ones, instead of unrealistic ones.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Efficient routine

Another tip is to have an efficient routine; this means having a clear mindset of what you will do, from eating proper meals to working out for a specific number of hours. You have to come up with an efficient routine.

Working out

This is another significant part of keeping your new year’s resolution. Diets are never effective on their own; you have to work out with a proper routine approved by a professional. The dilemma most people face isn’t initiating their workout routine but rather sticking to it.

Stay in touch with a nutritionist

You are what you eat, and we are not kidding. That is why you have to keep in touch with a nutritionist. Nutritionists can help you with your meal prep and guide you on keeping your calories in check. Furthermore, they will also be mindful of any health conditions you might have, like diabetes, and design a meal chart accordingly.

Treat yourself

To keep yourself set on small chunks of goals is to treat yourself when you achieve them. Healthy rewards such as getting an outfit you always wanted or an activity you always wanted to do can help.

Staying consistent

Practicing consistency is key to meeting your goals. If you do not persist in the hard times, your goal might crash even before reaching the first milestone. So a tip for staying consistent would be to have a checklist of things you have to do and go to sleep with a tick mark in front of all of them.

Inform your circle

Another great way to keep your weight loss journey in check is to tell your friends and family. These are the people you are constantly around, and this can help them avoid such foods or activities that can become obstacles in your journey.

Capture the journey

Another tip to sticking and keeping your weight loss journey in check is to capture it. Recording yourself from day one, with an app, video, or even on your social media can create a sense of accountability and personal satisfaction. Not only will you be more self-aware, but you might motivate others to stay fit, a win-win situation for all.

Wrapping it up!

Our life is a blessing, and it’s essential we live it to the fullest by eating healthy, working out, and staying fit. Setting a new year’s resolution may be the initial spark you need to get started, followed by these tips to stick to it. You will surely see the fruit you sowed soon, from maintaining a healthy meal choice and working out routines to psychologically motivating yourself. Good luck!

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed.

Shutterstock