3 Accessories All Men Should Own

There’s a dangerous combination that many single men face: the need to look impressive and the lack of an ability to shop well. Luckily for men everywhere, it doesn’t take much to dress for success. All you need is the inclination to take advice from those in the know. Even if you consider your wardrobe impressive already, it never hurts to get a second opinion – especially when it comes to overlooked items like accessories.

Considering the Importance of Accessories

When it comes to any accessory you might wear or carry, the best way to look at your outfit is to recall the adage: “You’re only as good as your weakest link.” Why is it that a man will spend a fortune in time and money ensuring that even the most inconsequential component of a home stereo system is top quality, but when it comes to their outfit, they are willing to slap together the most inappropriate items to ruin an otherwise perfect ensemble.

If you’re a man who is looking for a few pointers on how to up your game regarding style and shopping expertise, you’ve come to the right place. That’s because the best way to get started on a wardrobe that stands out is by checking every item on the following list of essential accessories for single men.

Where to Shop?

If you’re looking for advice about what accessories you should own, chances are you’ll also appreciate advice on where to find them. The best place to start is an online shopping network like Shopping Canada that lists all of the best places to shop in your area for any particular item you might be seeking. Since this type of website also contains online coupons and flyers, you’ll be able to find the best deals so that you won’t overspend.

1) Shoes

Perhaps the most commonly overlooked item in the average man’s wardrobe is his shoes. For some unfathomable reason, many men seem to consider their shoes to go unnoticed despite how much they are willing to pay for the rest of their outfits.

More than most parts of a man’s outfit, his shoes are the most likely to represent the weakest link. If you want to improve the quality of your footwear, the first thing you need to consider is whether the shoes you’re wearing look worn out.

The next step in upgrading your footwear is to wear the appropriate shoes to match your outfit. If you’re wearing a suit or other formal wear, be sure to find the right dress shoes. For a more casual outfit, a loafer or casual sneakers will be fine. Remember that it won’t matter how expensive your suit is if you aren’t wearing the appropriate shoes to match it.

2) Wallet

While your shoes are an item of clothing that is constantly on display, it makes more sense that a guy might overlook the appearance of his wallet as an essential part of his wardrobe. That said, every piece of accoutrement you carry is an opportunity to make a better impression.

You should also consider the fact that anyone interested in sneaking a peak at what’s happening when you pull out your wallet is likely the type of person who is going to notice if it looks like you can’t afford to buy a new one when you need it.

3) Socks

You may not need to take your shoes off around those you want to impress very often, but you’ll be sorry if they are full of holes when you do. Similar to your choice in footwear, it will never matter how expensive or sharp your suit looks if you’re wearing socks that look awful. The good news is that nice socks are easy to find and are usually more straightforward to match with an outfit than shoes.

If you’re a conservative dresser, there’s nothing wrong with choosing plain black socks for formal wear. You can feel free to fill your dresser with endless pairs of the exact same sock for formal occasions if you just want to ensure you won’t make a faux pas. You won’t stand out by impressing anybody, but you won’t stand out in a bad way, either.

If you are the type of person who likes to use your outfit to show off, there are many varieties of dress socks available with colorful prints that are sure to catch the eye. Don’t forget to keep a few pairs of athletic socks for your physical fitness routine; just be sure not to wear them to the office.

While accessories might not seem like a vital part of your outfit, they can make the wrong type of impression when overlooked. Try a shopping website today to find everything you need to perfect your wardrobe.

