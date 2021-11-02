3 Simple Games To Relax

—

“The opposite of play is not work— the opposite of play is depression.”― Brian Sutton-Smith

In our career-obsessed world, people make the mistake of believing work and play are the two modes we live in but it’s not true at all. Play is something we all need regardless of what we do for income and the lack of it doesn’t make us miserable. It’s too easy to get lost in being busy and neglect our need for fun. Play counteracts depression because it not only gives us an enjoyable flurry of activity but gives us an enthusiastic belief in our own abilities. The feeling we could win gives us that vital taste of optimism.

Games are not a new thing as they may seem. As long as there has been civilization, there have been games. Card games and dice games have existed for millennia. Even ancient people knew they were crucial for a meaningful life. With our modern science, we know games are incredibly important for our mental health. For instance, studies have found boys who play video games have a lower risk of depression than those who do not.

Yet you don’t need to become a hardcore gamer to gain the benefits of games. Even the simplest of games that anyone can play can make a difference to our mindset and tame our anxiety. Here are three games that are recommended that can give you the dose of fun to transform your mood.

The Senses Game

This is recommended by Rachael Kable, the host of the chart-topping Mindful Kind Podcast. Her advice is listened to by tens of thousands of people each week who are looking for ways to deal with the stresses of life. The senses game is very simple and whenever you are overwhelmed, all you have to do is think of these five things in order:

Five things you can see around you paying particular attention to anything unusual that you don’t normally see.

Four things you can feel such as the fabric of your clothes or even the softness of your own hair or skin.

Three things you can hear. You may need to zone out loud noises to notice the more subtle background noises.

Two things you can smell as we tend to underappreciate this sense.

One thing you can taste either by taking a drink of some food or noticing the tastes already inside your mouth.

The aim of the game is to prevent us from obsessing about the problem in our minds and makes us focus on the present moment instead. The game requires progressively more thought and takes our attention away from whatever troubles us. This makes it something recommended by the National Health Service in the United Kingdom too.

There is real power that this can be played without any tools or any equipment. It means wherever you are you can play this game as a coping mechanism.

Solitaire

Many millennials may have fond memories of playing solitaire on their computers whilst growing up. Quite often it would be whilst the teacher was looking the other way. What seems like a harmless children’s game is actually much more powerful than we might realize. It can be a simple way to refocus our minds away from the struggles we need to deal with.

Elizabeth Planert is someone who suffered from anxiety for much of her teenage and adult life. She’d often find herself feeling overwhelmed and it would cripple her on a daily basis. During this turmoil, she’d find solace in the simple game of solitaire. The game’s nature of having set rules, being only one player, and infinite options is perfect as an anxiety buster.

Beginners may play in a frantic and rushed manner but after a few games, it becomes obvious that a slower more measured approach makes success more likely. This subtly forces the player to be patient and relax which calms their worries. It teaches delayed gratification which is an important skill not only for mental health but making good decisions throughout life generally. This can train people to make more considered decisions and reduce the effect of worry in creating a vicious circle.

Unfortunately, it’s not as widely available on everyone’s computers by default anymore, but you can find free versions of the game online. You have many more options these days as well since things have moved online. You can play FreeCell Solitaire, Spider Solitaire, and many other well-known variations in addition to the traditional.

SuperBetter

This game has been specifically designed with human psychology in mind and brings a scientific approach to maximize mental health benefits. It uses the “Live Gamefully” method created by gamification expert, Jane McGonigal. It’s especially aimed at 12-15 year olds and has been played by over a million people.

There are seven stages to the game intended to make the player feel like the hero of their own story which empowers them and gives them self-confidence. Each stage relays to a psychological strength which adds resilience to the player.

Challenge yourself → Challenge mindset

Collect & activate power-ups → Emotional control

Find & battle the bad guys → Mental flexibility

Seek out & complete quests → Sense of purpose

Recruit your allies → Social connectedness

Adopt a secret identity → Self-efficacy

Go for an epic win → Optimism

The effectiveness of the game has been proven in both clinical and randomized controlled trials to help. It’s easy to play through their web site and works best when used as a preventative measure and long-term aid to battle depression, chronic pain, and anxiety by tackling four different types of strength: mental, social, physical, and emotional. Once you’ve finished the challenge, you can play again to repeat the experience.

Wrap up

We can all use more play in our lives and we should never feel guilty about that. Life is about fun and it’s the antidote to depression and a whole range of issues that can plague our minds. This list is just a starting point, any game that makes you feel good and combats negative feelings is worth playing for you.

The science backs up using games for your mental wellbeing but never forget that if things feel too much to handle you should seek professional help.

