4 Advantages of a Fireproof Safe

—

Keeping valuables in your home or office is a good idea if it has the necessary conditions to ensure reliable protection of these items. Most people assume that a regular cabinet or drawer with sturdy doors is enough for this. They do not protect against robbers or floods, and even more so against fire.

In the case of fire, valuable objects are instantly exposed to high temperatures, which leads to rapid deterioration. By installing fireproof safes , this can be avoided. Constructions provide stable protection for a certain period and minimize the negative consequences of an unforeseen event. However, these are far from all the advantages. In the article, we talk about all the benefits that can be obtained from the purchase of a fireproof safe.

Saving Valuable Documents

Paper is what deteriorates most quickly under the influence of high temperatures. That is why, first of all, you need to take care of the safe storage of valuable documents. The type of room does not matter. Protection is needed at home, in the office, and any commercial space.

However, a fireproof safe must be selected individually for each object. You can find out how to do it here , but first, you should find out about the list of documents that can be stored in the structure. Experts indicate that almost any kind of securities can be placed in a fireproof safe.

These can be contracts, certificates, insurance policies, wills, documents confirming the ownership of the object, powers of attorney, and other documents. Each category of paper can be stored in a fireproof safe at all times. The main thing is to choose a container with the appropriate parameters so that they do not lose their shape.

Resistance to High Temperatures and Smoke

Fire-resistant safes protect not only from fire but also from heat with a high level of humidity. Under such conditions, securities may be damaged. For example, the pigment of the ink used to print or write the text is destroyed. This automatically leads to the loss of legal force and the need to renew documents.

Such a microclimate is also harmful to jewelry. The influence of high temperatures and humidity leads to the appearance of corrosion on individual elements of fittings, and plaque sometimes appears on metals. All this creates additional problems and even the risk of losing valuables. Another dangerous factor that a fireproof safe protects against is smoke. In the event of a fire, vapors are formed, which contain caustic substances and harmful gases, which also cause damage to valuable things.

The Possibility of Storing Various Items

Fireproof safes are presented in a large assortment. Manufacturers offer home and commercial models, compact and overall varieties, as well as models with different sets of functions. Thanks to this, you can choose an ideal solution for storing almost any valuable thing. Among them, you can highlight:

Precious stones

Money

Documents

Digital data carriers

Relics

Valuable souvenirs

This list can be supplemented with other things. The only criterion is the appropriate dimensions for free placement inside the container.

Reducing Anxiety

By placing a fireproof safe in the room, you can reduce the level of anxiety about the safety of valuables. It is not only a fire risk, but also unauthorized access and opening by children. In any of these situations, the design will provide reliable protection and prevent things from damage.

Conclusions

A fireproof safe can be a great solution for safe storage of valuables in a home, office, or commercial space. It is made of super strong and durable materials that can withstand temperatures up to 1700 F for a long time. The minimum period is 30 minutes, and the maximum is 120 minutes. Thanks to these features, several benefits are provided, including reduced anxiety, and protection against overheating and humidity.

—

This content is brought to you by Yaroslav Sevruk

iStockPhoto