4 Tips to Overcome Bad Choices Made in Youth

Growing up is all about making choices and learning from the consequences of them. The human brain isn’t fully formed until the mid-20s, yet kids and teenagers are forced into making life-altering decisions before they can achieve their full potential.

This leads to some shaky mistakes early in life. Teenagers in the U.S. can get their driver’s license at 16 years old. They can drink alcohol and smoke marijuana legally in many states when they are 21. This means that the two usually combine into catastrophic results.

Sometimes teens who are lost socially and don’t have guidance from their loved ones can turn to other harsher substances. The legal fallout from these decisions can be hard to overcome. Constructive possession of drugs , DUIs, and other drunk driving charges are all hard to overcome once they have been given out.

We’ll talk about four ways that youths who make bad decisions can overcome their reputations decades later as adults. We’ll also talk about whether they deserve second chances, and how society can help kids and teens to make better decisions before it is too late.

#1 – Take Responsibility for Your Actions

Part of being a kid or a teenager is hoping you can mess up and pawn off your mistake on something or someone else. When toddlers throw their food on the ground, they see their parents clean it up for them. They learn that someone is cleaning up their mistakes for them, quite literally in this example.

As you grow into a teenager, you must understand that the severity of the problems that arise is much more intense than spilled milk. They create results that follow you for the rest of your life if you are not careful. Let’s give one common example.

Having unprotected sex because you are curious about your raging hormones may produce another person whom you are now responsible for. Unfortunately, teen pregnancy results in a lot of stress and responsibility being shunned. Teen parents may ask their mother or father for help raising their child.

You can’t take back the mistake you made by having careless sex. What you can do is embrace the mess you made, and take responsibility for your actions. This means raising your child despite how scary it is to still be a kid yourself.

One day you will look back at your wild experience and say you are proud you made the most of it, learning lessons and having grown as a parent.

This can apply to any irresponsible action you take in your youth. You may not be able to go back in time, but you can run right into the eye of the storm. Owning up to your mistakes is one of the most adult things you can do and the closest thing we get to a second chance.

#2 – Ask for Help From Others Who Have Messed Up

Almost every teenager makes a decision they will regret later on. Not every teen makes the same mistakes, though. Talk to family and friends about their struggles in their youth, and it will help you avoid doing the same things.

People think all peer pressure is bad. There’s a classmate who is trying to get you to go to a party that will have drugs and alcohol, or there’s an upperclassman who is wanting you to drive them home while you are drunk.

On the other hand, there can be positive peer pressure. Try to listen to those who have avoided the temptation of bad decisions or overcome their own struggles. Doing so will show you there is a path forward, no matter how hard it looks.

#3 – Find out What You Were Seeking When You Made Mistakes

Teens and young people who make grave mistakes are usually trying to compensate for something else that is happening in their lives. Maybe you had an angry dad who was always on your neck for even the smallest error. In turn, you smoked some pot every night to relax and escape from the pain.

If you decide to get into the drug game in this manner, you may be charged with constructive possession of drugs. This is when you are aware of where the drugs are, but you don’t have them on hand at the moment of your arrest. Young people will have to live with this consequence for years, so they should contact a legal professional.

Constructive drug possession is harder to prove than other drug counts, so if you abolish your association with the people selling you drugs, you can eliminate future problems with the law. You can also try to figure out why you are doing these drugs in the first place. Find better and safer outlets for your frustration with your life in the future.

Young people have a hard time not just going with the first thing that makes them feel better. In adulthood, if they made these mistakes as a teen, they will know better. Mistake-ridden youth can have the tools to make healthier decisions because they know exactly what is causing the pain in their life now. They went through the fire and came out on the other side.

#4 – Don’t Make the Same Mistakes Twice

This leads to the final tip, and it ties in with what we were just talking about. You can’t overcome mistakes in your youth if you make the same ones twice. Knowing how you messed up originally can have a positive and profound effect on your later decisions.

Making mistakes more than once makes your actions turn into your character. You are no longer a good person doing bad things. Continuing to commit acts like reckless driving , selling drugs, or similar acts will become your entire persona. When you try to clean up, you are now a bad person who is trying to do good things.

Figure out how to fix your errors so they don’t become habits. Every young person wonders what it’s like to do bad things, but it is the ability to overcome these temptations that will define you as an adult. Everyone deserves a second chance. If you spoil that opportunity, there might be no going back.

Shawn Laib writes and researches for the legal advice site, FreeAdvice.com . He wants to help young people learn about all of the legal risks that surround them in high school and beyond.

