5 Reasons to Buy Name Brand Glasses Instead of Generic Knock-offs

—

Name brand glasses are not just about donning a famous logo or flaunting a designer tag when you’re out and about. Rather, branded frames guarantee higher quality, offer more durability, and come with a reputation that you simply won’t find with generic knock-offs.

On top of this, if you want to stand out from the crowd, you will need a pair of glasses that complements your features and personal style, and that certainly isn’t something that you will be able to achieve with a cheap pair of budget-friendly specs.

With that said, here are five reasons why you should put the fakes down and splash the cash on a pair of designer frames.

1. You can create a signature look

Investing in a pair of high-end glasses is an excellent way to bolster your style and show off your individuality. Designer glasses, after all, are the product of creative individuals who understand current trends and know what looks good since they work for prestigious fashion houses with high standards to maintain.

Gucci, Tom Ford, Versace, Coach and the like – check out this resource with helpful descriptions of the top glasses designers – are all companies that know a lot about helping people look good. As a consequence, a pair of well-made designer spectacles can make any outfit shine.

When it comes to developing your signature look, you are spoiled for choice, thanks to the large selection of high-quality glasses available on the market today. However, while it’s important to keep up with current fashion trends, it’s equally crucial to develop your distinctive style and choose a pair of glasses that match your unique features and personality.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Thus, you need to consider your day-to-day life and work responsibilities and think about how you want to be perceived by the people you interact with. Whether you’re a high-flying businessman with clients to impress or a sports player who’s active for substantial portions of the day, make sure you opt for a branded pair that are both trendy and functional for your life.

2. It’s all about comfort

Wearing designer glasses will not only make you feel more confident in your appearance, but they will also feel more comfortable on your skin and sit better on your face.

Most of the time, generic knock-offs are made from flimsy materials that break easily and do not offer the same level of support as premium designs. As a result, they can sometimes sit awkwardly on your face, leave indents in your nose, and even start to cause skin irritations due to the cheap metal alloys.

On the other hand, brand-name glasses are built with comfort in mind, since they are ergonomically designed to fit your face and rest nicely on the bridge of your nose/ears. Thus, if comfort is of importance to you, designer glasses are the only way to go.

3. Going cheap won’t always save you money

People turn to generic knock-offs to save money, and who can blame them? A pair of high-end spectacles will likely set you back around $200, while budget frames may cost a meager $30. However, don’t be deceived by the low price tag.

Generic frames, as previously mentioned, are built from low-grade materials, which means they often break within a few days/weeks of use. Due to the poor design, if you drop them on the floor or accidentally sit on them, they will most likely be damaged beyond repair. This means you’ll have to go out and buy a new pair, wasting time and money in the process.

On the contrary, designer frames are built to last. In fact, branded glasses typically last anywhere between one to three years (and can last even longer if you take good care of them and get them serviced/repaired when necessary). Considering this, designer lenses usually end up being more cost-effective than cheaper knock-offs over the long run.

4. You get to choose the right lens for your lifestyle

Beggars can’t be choosers, as the saying goes. If you’re going to skimp out and buy a pair of knock-offs, you won’t be able to choose the right type of lens to match your lifestyle, which can be pretty frustrating.

Whether you opt for varifocal, single-vision, anti-glare, or polarized lenses, there is a full spectrum of options available to suit your lifestyle and help you see the best in all conditions that you encounter.

For example, suppose you’re an active person that likes to go on outdoor adventures at the weekend. In that case, you may want to consider premium glasses that come with UV protection and polarized lenses, keeping your eyes safe from sun damage. Conversely, if you frequent the office more than the wilderness, then you could select lenses that block blue light and reduce glare from computer screens, minimizing eye strain and protecting eye health.

5. The warranty

Last but not least, many notable brands offer warranties that protect your investment should your glasses become damaged. T

The level of protection you will receive depends on the manufacturer, but in general, you will likely receive a 12-month guarantee for both your lenses and the frames. This covers things such as factory defects, lens scratching, mounting defects, as well as bending and breaking of the frame.

In addition, designer glasses are much easier to repair due to the wider availability of spare parts. Thus, if you find that your glasses are bent or broken, you may be able to pay a small repair fee rather than forking out for a brand new pair.

Final word

Not only will designer glasses look more sophisticated, feel more comfortable, and provide you with the appropriate lenses to match your lifestyle and unique vision profile, they can often end up being the more cost-effective option over the long run too. Once you factor all of these benefits in, it’s hard to make a case for generic knock-offs over their brand-name counterparts, especially if you value quality and your physical appearance.

—

This content is brought to you by Jeff Broth.

Shutterstock