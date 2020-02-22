5 Unique Hobbies Men Should Try Right Now

—

Modern men who work for more than eight hours a day often don’t know what to do if they have free time. Do you face the same problem? If yes, you need to think out of the box to make the most of your time. Going fishing or reading books are common hobbies. If you want to try something different, go through a few unique hobbies below:

1. Homebrewing beer

This involves both physics and chemistry and tons of trial runs. However, it is quite an adventurous hobby, and you will enjoy it to the fullest. You will require a beer-crafting starter kit. Don’t invest in an expensive one right away. You can read all about how to start with your kit. Apart from the kit, you will require some enthusiastic and cooperative friends who will agree to participate as guinea pigs to your refinement technique.

2. Detecting metals

Experts believe every person has a hidden archeologist in them. The curiosity of finding lost objects or hidden items fascinates many. You can take this up as your next hobby. Don’t worry; you don’t have to go digging your backyard or your garden. Get a metal detector for beginners for this hobby. This is a handheld electric coil that emits a magnetic field. This magnetic field penetrates the ground and travels quite deep to detect metals. The disturbances in the metal detector’s magnetic field indicate the presence of metal underneath.

3. Archery

Having mentioned this hobby, one thing that you need to make sure is not to misuse your skills on animals. You can rent gear for your initial practice sessions before buying a professional kit. Hang beer cans on trees or set targets far away to test your precision and concentration. This hobby will improve your focus. But again, remember that this doesn’t give you the license to hunt and kill animals.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

4. Grilling and cooking

If you are a noob at cooking, you should start with grilling. That’s the easiest way to prepare a delicious meal for everyone. Of course, if you want to make a meal out of grilled meat and beer, then go for it. But people usually have grilled meat as brunch or as an evening snack with friends and family around. If you want to explore your culinary skills further, try cooking a few simple meals. The enthusiasm to make a tastier dish will make a good hobby.

5. Photography

Although many will say this is a mainstream hobby, you can still try it for its popularity. You don’t have to be a professional photographer right away. You can even skip buying expensive gear during your initial days. Take your smartphone out and start clicking. And make sure you take as many pictures you want. Try different angles to understand the perspective of your photo. Once you grow an interest in photography, you may want to leave your job and become a full-time professional photographer. It’s that addicting!

With so many options in hand, you shouldn’t have a problem picking one as your next hobby. Maybe you can try all of them one by one to make the most of your free time.

—

This content is sponsored by Jim Bevin.

Photo: Shutterstock