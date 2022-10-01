5th Wheel Hitches are not Rocket Science: Read Through

—

If you have had any experience with towing, you must be familiar with the concept of hitch. Towing is very different in real life than in games where you just need to hook up and everything sweetly falls in place. Here, a lot of factors need to fall into place to make the whole process work. Though numerous hitches can be found on the market, very few can compete with the 5th wheel hitches in terms of reliability and overall ease. Before selecting a hitch, you have to enlist various factors like how much weight you plan on pulling with it. What is your budget? Is the truck compatible with the hitch? et cetera. After carefully considering your requirements and thoroughly researching the options available you should decide on buying one.

What is a 5th Wheel Hitch?

In simple words, a 5th wheel hitch constitutes a towing mechanism that is designed to tow heavy weights. Instead of the classic towing bar design, it is so designed to place the overall load of the trailer over the rear axle of the towing vehicle. This even weight distribution doesn’t put unnecessary strain on the vulnerable parts of the truck. Since the rear axle is sturdy enough to carry on the weight combined with the overall working of the weight distribution, a 5th wheel hitch makes the whole experience go smooth. Nowadays, the 5th wheel hitch is being used for all kinds of towing operations like big rig trucks, dump trucks, trailers, moving vans, and cargo trucks. In addition to its functionality, reliability is a major factor in its popularity.

Types of 5th Wheel Hitches

Before finalizing your selection, you must familiarize yourself with the ins and outs of the 5th wheel hitch. How it works, what kind of vehicle is compatible et cetera. Some of the types of it are mentioned below.

Two Pivots

Two pivot 5th wheel hitch is the kind of hitch that allows only two-way movement. You can either move backward or forward. Although very convenient for going up or down, the two-pivot hitch can be tricky o handle in case of bumps and potholes on the road.

Four Pivot

Before selecting this one, you must understand the terrain you are going to drive on. For relatively smooth and even surfaces, this type is no good. But for uneven grounds, nothing is as good as four pivot hitch. These can be hitched and unhitched quite easily too.

Gooseneck Hitch

It uses a hitch ball to connect to a trailer. The gooseneck hitch is anchored through the bed of the truck and fixed with bolts. These are ideal for towing heavy payloads. They are also very helpful in the case of short-bed trucks with heavy weights as they pivot and distribute the whole weight efficiently.

Single Jaw

If you are planning on towing more than 25000 pounds, use a single jaw hitch. These types of hitches are quite powerful.

Double Jaw Hitch

As they are two jaws attached so their strength is limited, hence they are used for fewer weights than single jaw hitches. They are quite effective in terms of movement and noise.

Sliding Hitches

As the name shows, these hitches slide. They can move forward and backward to provide more space between the trailer and the vehicle. On tight turns, the truck and trailer come quite close together so sliding hitches can be helpful there.

How to Choose the best 5th wheel hitch?

Choosing a fifth-wheel hitch can be quite tricky since you have to go through so many types keeping your requirements in mind. To get an affordable 5 th wheel hitch , capable of fulfilling your requirements, you have to know exactly what you want with it. Follow the given steps to make an informed decision.

The first thing you have to do is to find out your truck’s towing capacity which means how much your truck can tow safely. You can find it on the internet or on the paperwork that came with your truck.

Next, you have to find out the total weight of the trailer. Don’t forget that you have to calculate the trailer’s weight when it’s loaded to its full capacity.

There are two types of truck bed lengths, short beds, and long beds. You have to determine which one is yours. It is an indication of how much space there is going to be between your trailer and truck once they are hitched. Not every type of hitch goes with every bed so you have to consider it properly.

Your bed’s length will determine whether you require a slider platform or one with legs. Though a long bed is preferable, a short bed works too as the slider can clear up the required space.

If your truck has a built-in gooseneck hole with anchoring points, you can get the 5th wheel hitch, hitched quickly without any fuss.

However, if you don't have the required holes or puck system, you have to use the traditional method for installing a 5th wheel hitch which is by using base rails. Now you have a choice with base rails as they can be installed permanently or temporarily. Select as per your preference.

Do note that in the installation of base rails, the truck bed length also comes into play.

After carefully selecting the mounting platform, you have to select the 5thwheel hitch now. Your weight capacity and other features now come into play.

5th wheel hitches have increased the functionality and towing capacity of trucks. As they are a massive upgrade over the bumper towing system since they can tow significantly less at best. You will see big rig trucks using a 5th wheel hitch system as it quite comfortably handles the multi-ton weights. Besides, a bumper towing system is always at the risk of snapping in contrast to the ball hitches who have no such danger of breaking up. As the weight complications increase as the weight is increased, it is always advised to go with 5th wheel hitches.

