7 Signs of Opioid Abuse in a Loved One and What You Can Do to Help

As of 2023, the abuse of opioids has become a highly complex topic in many countries, mostly the United States. This soon-to-be global problem known as opioids consist of a category of drugs which include oxycodone and hydrocodone, both are prescription painkillers. Heroin is also an Opioid, and its abuse is fatal.

Not only can these drugs be super addictive, but they’re also capable of causing significant changes in both physical and psychological forms. So if you are worried about someone near and dear to you becoming a victim of Opioid Abuse, you’ve come to the right place.

You must know the signs and symptoms to help someone you deeply care about coming out of this. So, without further ado, let’s jump right into it!

7 Signs of Opioid Use in a Loved One

When it comes to recognizing signs and uncharacteristic behavior, you can bet friends and family will figure it out first. A sudden change in behavior, sleeping patterns, mood swings, and social withdrawals are key signs that something might be wrong.

So, before you see someone close to you losing themselves or being the cause of chaos around them because of their addiction, here are seven signs to look out for and help prevent the abuse:

1. Sudden Changes in Personality

Possibly one of the most common and telltale signs of Opioid Abuse is a sudden change in behavior and personality. If your loved one acts differently than usual, this could be a sign of opioid abuse. For example, they might become irritable, defensive, or secretive.

Sometimes they tend to isolate themselves from friends and family because they might be experiencing shame and guilt over their use of opioids. Or maybe they might be putting all their focus on getting their hands on more opioids instead of maintaining the relationships around them. You can check out Florida Suboxone providers and talk to a professional to get help immediately!

2. Watch Out for the Physical Signs

Other than personality and behavioral changes, opioid abuse can also trigger a range of physical symptoms that are hard to miss. If you notice them being drowsy all the time, breathing slowly, slurred speech, and pupils dilated, then there’s a high chance they’re abusing opioids.

There are also signs like constipation, vomiting, itching, and nausea, which usually indicate a high dose of Opioid Abuse or that they’re using other methods than prescribed.

3. Changes in Sleep Patterns

Opioids are so harmful that they have the power to disrupt normal sleep patterns. It can cause you to sleep more than usual or little to none. Whichever imbalance it is, these sleeping and non-sleeping issues are almost always filled with night sweats, nightmares, or other sleep disturbances.

Lack of sleep can make functioning the next day really difficult for some people, and if they’re on opioids, then chances are their bodies will break down faster. It’s important to notice these small changes as they usually indicate something wrong underneath.

4. Social Withdrawal

Another common sign of opioid abuse is being socially withdrawn. Maybe you have a friend who used to be very active regarding social activities or hobbies but has stopped going out or engaging in their interests or is simply having trouble maintaining relationships.

This is a common scenario in an opioid abuser’s life. They feel shame and guilt for letting opioids control their lives and slowly withdraw from everyone they were close with. If your loved one is socially withdrawn, it’s best to check up on them and see what’s up.

5. Mood Swings

Mood swings are another one of the major signs of opioid abuse. This will often result in the person becoming easily irritated, anxious, agitated, or even depressed. They might also have intense cravings for opioids and get angry or violent if they can’t get their hands on any.

Keep an eye on these types of changes and talk to them about it in a calm setting.

6. Financial Problems

Opioids are not cheap, they are quite expensive, and a victim of Opioid Abuse will most certainly struggle with paying their bills and other expenses. As a result, they may borrow money from others or just sell their belongings one by one until they get their high.

Other than struggling financially, they can neglect them altogether as well. For instance, not bothering about paying their bills or rent because they’re too focused on getting their hands on opioids.

7. Abusing Prescriptions

Lastly, if you suspect someone abusing prescription opioids, watch out for prescription misuse. This means that they could be taking them in ways that are not conventional, such as snorting or crushing them.

This kind of abuse can also cause your loved one to go from one doctor to another to get prescribed more opioids. Noticing signs like these early on can help prevent your loved one from going down a spiral.

How to Help a Loved One Who is Abusing Opioids

Wanting to help someone close to you is a natural response. However, it’s all in the approach. Come from a place of compassion and empathy instead of judgment or criticism. Here are a few ways you can help stop a loved one who is abusing opioids:

1. Express Your Concerns

It’s crucial to start the conversation by expressing your concerns for your loved one’s well-being. Make sure to let them know you have noticed the changes and are worried about their health and safety.

2. Listen Without Judgment

The key to helping someone abusing opioids is to listen to their side without criticism or judgment. Instead, try to place yourself in their shoes and understand their perspective and how they might feel or deal with things. Understanding what drives their drug abuse can help you to offer more effective support and guidance.

3. Educate Yourself About Opioid Addiction

Another great way to support your loved one through this difficult process is to learn and educate yourself about opioid addiction. Try to understand what they’re going through. This can be a great way to learn about the different resources and treatment options that can help your loved one come out of this predicament.

4. Encourage Professional Help

Encourage and talk to your loved one to seek professional help for their opioid addiction . This may include talking to a healthcare provider, seeking counseling or therapy, or entering a treatment program.

5. Provide Emotional Support

More than anything, it’s important for someone struggling with opioid addiction to have emotional support from their friends and family. Let them know you have their back and will attend their appointments and meetings when they need your support.

Final Thoughts

Opioid abuse is a serious problem. It can harm a person’s health, relationships, and overall well-being. If you know someone abusing opioids, looking for signs and symptoms is important. Remember to approach the conversation with compassion and empathy.

Encouraging them to seek professional help, providing emotional support, and setting boundaries can all be helpful strategies for supporting your loved one.

