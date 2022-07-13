7 Ways to Improve Your Indoor Air Quality

—

As dirty as outdoor air can be, indoor air may be up to five times as polluted as the air you breathe outside. Some sources of indoor air pollution are heating devices, including wood stoves, building materials, off-gassing from carpeting and furnishing, the products you use to clean your house, and radon. According to OurWorldinData.org, indoor air pollution is a leading cause of premature death.

Once you get over the initial shock of this news, you might wonder what you can do about it. The good news is there are lots of small steps you can take to improve indoor air quality and make your homes healthier for everyone. Let’s take a look:

Run an exhaust fan when you cook.

Did you know that cooking releases harmful pollutants into the air? For example, propane and natural gas stoves release formaldehyde and carbon dioxide. Heating cooking oils and fats releases chemicals, including aldehydes, which are harmful to health.

The best way to reduce indoor air pollution is to run an exhaust fan when you cook. This will draw the pollutants out of your kitchen and into the outside air. If you don’t have an exhaust fan, open a window when you cook, but make sure it’s not near any trees or plants that would be harmed by the fumes. If you don’t want to open a window, try using a portable air purifier in the kitchen. This will remove some pollutants from the air and make it safer for you to breathe.

Check your home for radon.

Radon is a radioactive gas released from soil and rocks. Depending upon the foundation of your home, this volatile and invisible gas can enter your home through foundation cracks. Many homes (up to 1 in 4) have high levels of radon that can affect health. Since radon is odorless and has no color, you breathe it in without being aware of it. Radon gas is linked with an increased risk of lung cancer, especially in those who smoke. The best way to find out if your home has high levels is to test for it. To test for radon, you can buy a do-it-yourself kit from your local hardware store or hire a professional to come out and test it for you.

The most common way radon enters homes is through cracks in the foundation or through floors and walls. If you’re building a new home, make sure it’s built on solid ground and that there aren’t any cracked foundations, loose soil, or other problems that could allow radon to seep in. You can also buy radon mitigation systems–air filters that remove the gas from your home before it gets to you.

Dust and vacuum regularly

Dust and vacuum regularly. Dust is a major source of pollution, and can cause allergies, asthma, and other respiratory problems. Dust mites are a common cause of allergies. These microscopic bugs feed on skin cells that humans shed in the air while they sleep–and they’re everywhere! In addition to their unpleasant odor, dust mites also produce proteins that irritate your lungs when you inhale them. Vacuuming regularly will help remove some of the dust mites from your home environment by sucking them into your vacuum cleaner’s filter before they can reproduce or do any damage. Get pros to help periodically as well, including rug cleaning and deep cleaning in your home .

However, you shouldn’t just focus on vacuuming up visible particles like pet hair; also clean under furniture cushions (including those on sofas), as well as beneath beds with an attachment hose if possible (beds with box springs often have an opening underneath). This way you can get rid of stubborn mite colonies lurking in hard-to-reach places where conventional vacuums won’t reach easily!

Use a HEPA filter

HEPA filters are great for removing allergen and dust particles, including pet hair and pollen. They also remove a lot of bacteria, mold, and other contaminants that can get into your indoor air quality. HEPA filters are more expensive than other types of filters, but they do a better job filtering out these pollutants so they don’t make it into your lungs while you sleep or work. If you want to improve the air quality in your home or office, consider getting a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter for your HVAC system.

The filter collects dust and other particles from the air, reducing the number of pollutants that get into your lungs and bloodstream. But like most things, they don’t last forever. Most experts recommend replacing your HVAC filter every three months or so.

Clean with non-toxic, green products

Use natural cleaning products. If you’re in the market for non-toxic, green cleaners, there are lots of options out there. You can make your own by combining vinegar, baking soda, and water in a spray bottle (or just use plain white vinegar). Another popular option is to use essential oils like lavender or lemon juice in a spray bottle to clean everything from countertops to floors.

Clean with lemon juice and baking soda. We all know how effective lemon juice is at cutting through grease–and what better way to apply that power than by adding it directly into your cleaning routine? Simply mix some lemon juice with baking soda into a paste and scrub away! You can also use it as an all-purpose cleaner for windows and mirrors.

Use houseplants to filter the air

Some house plants improve indoor air quality. They can improve the air you breathe by removing toxins and adding oxygen or lowering humidity and adding carbon dioxide.

Here’s a list of some of the best houseplants for improving indoor air quality in your home:

Aloe vera – Naturally removes formaldehyde from the air, making it an excellent choice for those with allergies or asthma. The plant also absorbs other VOCs (volatile organic compounds) such as benzene, ammonia, and trichloroethylene.

English ivy – This plant is an effective absorber of formaldehyde from cigarette smoke! It also helps remove other toxic chemicals, including benzene and trichloroethylene, from the air, which makes it perfect for bedrooms near smokers or people who work in environments where they’re exposed to chemicals.

Spider plant (Chlorophytum comosum) – This common houseplant absorbs formaldehyde from the air, making it a good choice for rooms where people smoke. It also removes benzene, trichloroethylene, and other volatile organic compounds (VOCs) from indoor spaces. The spider plant is also easy to grow and maintain, making it a good choice for beginners or those who don’t have a green thumb.

While there is evidence that these plants, and some others, remove indoor air pollutants, it’s unclear how many you would need to fully filter out most pollutants. It’s possible that you would need such a large number that it wouldn’t be practical. Still, plants are beautiful to look at too, and even a few will have a small positive effect.

Do projects that require chemicals outdoors

Do you do many home projects? If you have a project that requires chemicals, it’s best to do it outdoors. If your project involves painting or staining, use low-VOC paint and stain. When using pesticides or fertilizers, always follow the directions on the label carefully. If you do an indoor project that involves chemicals, such as refinishing or renovating cabinets, use a respirator mask with cartridges rated for chemical fumes and dust.

Conclusion

Now that you know how to improve your indoor air quality, be aware of what you might be exposed to in your home and take steps to reduce their impact. Indoor air pollution can affect your health and even shorten your lifespan. It’s part of leading a healthy lifestyle!

