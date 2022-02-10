8 Essential Renovations for a Newlyweds’ First Home

—

Getting married and moving into your first home as a couple is an exciting time. You’re probably scouring interior design sites for ideas on how to decorate the living room and kitchen, and perhaps, plan for a nursery. It’s easy to get overwhelmed by decor themes, fabric swatches, and paint samples, especially when choosing where to start and what to buy. Now that the last of your wedding bills have been paid, you can take your time renovating your house. Plan to accomplish the project in phases, so you and your spouse can spend lots of time together as newlyweds without stressing about costs. Read ahead for the first areas where you should focus attention.

1. Reinforce the Structural Integrity – Start with the Flooring



You most likely had mandatory professional inspections performed to identify potential problems as part of your house purchase. But, once you move in, it is always advisable to reinforce the structure for durability and aesthetics. Call in commercial flooring contractors to apply a coat of sealant on the concrete paving. The sealant liquid seeps into the porous cement resulting in a smooth polished surface that prevents the release of dust and allergens into the air. The exciting feature about these sealants is that they are available in an extensive range of colors and finishes that resemble marble and granite. You could maintain the floor as is until you’re ready to put down flooring options like tiles, hardwood, or carpeting.

2. Invest in a Roofing Inspection



As housing codes require, homeowners should get a professional roof inspection every year. Search around for a commercial roof repair company that will conduct the assessment and advise you on the areas that need attention. Replace broken, missing, and loose shingles to protect your home from the risk of water damage. A leaking roof results in various problems like mold, mildew, rotting wood, and a weakened structure. Fortifying your roof is a great first step before working on the interiors.

3. Check the House Siding



The house siding is another critical facet of your structure that needs to be in perfect condition. Minor signs of damage can be corrected with fresh caulking and mortar repointing. You could also get only the damaged panels, boards, and stucco replaced. But, more extensive damage like warping, splitting, buckling, and delaminating siding may need to be replaced entirely. Making this investment not only provides essential waterproofing and insulation, but you’ll also improve the property’s curb appeal and add to its value, which is a great ROI.

4. Renovate the Kitchen



Once your house structure is secure, you can move on to the interiors, and the kitchen is an excellent place to start. Contemporary kitchens are not just spaces to prepare and eat food; they are lounging and living rooms where you’ll spend mornings, evenings, and perhaps, work-from-home days with activities centered around the kitchen table or island. Get new appliances with a focus on gadgets and implements you can use to cook nutritious meals. A well-designed kitchen can minimize prepping and cooking time when you have all the supplies and serving areas within a triangulated layout.

5. Repair the Garage



The garage is often the most overlooked area of your home. However, if your garage is attached to your house with a frequently used entrance, you must install advanced locking systems with alarms. Other than parking your cars, the garage can be used as a storage area for items like snow shoveling and gardening tools, a large freezer, a lawnmower, and car maintenance supplies. Set up accessories like wall-mounted organizers, metal or wood shelving, lockable cabinets, or tool chests. Garage renovations could get you an ROI of up to 85%, making it a viable investment.

6. Upgrade the Bathroom



Upgrading the bathroom should also make your list of essential renovations for a newlyweds’ home. You can redesign the bathroom according to the budget you intend to invest. Relocating the bathtub, toilet, shower, cabinets, and vanity may require reorganizing the plumbing, drainage, and electrical systems. But, if you prefer to start small, invest in upgrades like a new molded shower, fixtures, a walk-in bathtub, wall cabinets, potted plants, or maybe, frameless mirrors. Often, a new set of fluffy towels, a shower curtain, or a coat of paint can have the place looking as good as new instantly.

7. Set Up a Memory Wall



Moving into a new home marks the beginning of an exciting journey of your life together. The first few weeks will have many memorable milestones that you would cherish years down the line. This is a great time to set up a memory wall and hang up framed pictures of all those moments. You can also create a collage with collectibles and souvenirs of the places you visited as a couple, like from the time you first met, first date, first movie, or meeting your families at Thanksgiving, Halloween, and Christmas.

8. Redesign the Bedroom



Your bedroom should be a lovely, romantic haven that is a delicious blend of both partners ’ likes and dislikes . Apart from the typical warm colors on the walls, aromatherapy, candles, and perfumes, choose light, breezy curtains to accentuate the wall art and diffused lighting. High-thread count sheets, plush pillows, and cozy duvets are other essentials with which you can’t go wrong.

Now that you have the essentials sorted, take your time doing up the other rooms of your first house as a couple.

—

This content is brought to you by Alex Simon.

iStockPhoto