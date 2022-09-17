—

Coffee is a universal language. Whether you need it first thing in the morning to function, or you need a boost of energy in the middle of the day, or simply need a nice treat after your meal, coffee is there for YOU. Coffee is such a wonderful and versatile drink that its hard not to fall in love with it. From the smell and the taste to where it comes from and where it takes, coffee is a magical journey that everyone should experience. Here are 8 reasons why you should love coffee!

Love the smell

There’s nothing better than waking up first thing in the morning to the aroma of freshly brewed coffee or walking into your favorite coffee shop and being welcomed by the familiar aromas. The best part of it is that the smell will vary depending on so many different factors! If you like consistency once you find the perfect flavor and aroma profile for YOU, you can choose to wake up to that every morning. But, if you’re more like love experiencing different types of coffee, from different places in the world, your home will always have a different aroma that tells the story of where the coffee comes from, how it was roasted and all the natural processes it went through to get the scent it has when you or your favorite barista brews it.

It wakes YOU up

The only right way to get up in the morning fresh is with a cup of cappuccino made with the classic supremo beans from 787 coffee. Have you tried it before? Brandon Ivan Pena, the CEO of 787 Coffee brand , presented world-class coffee a few years ago. It has various shops across New York. The coffee is popular for its mouth-watering taste. The coffee beans go through a detailed experimented growth for their relishing flavor. Coffee wakes you up in the morning and sets my day off to a great start and it can do the same for you!

It’s a gift from the earth

There is something so satisfying about freshness. Clean eating and preparing food with fresh, home-grown ingredients like herbs and vegetables always increases the enjoyment of the foods. It gives gastronomic experiences an almost artisanal quality to use ingredients that aren’t over-processed or chemicalized. Likewise, the coffee we drink has to be farmed and cared for in a way that provides a high-quality and fresh-tasting product. For 787 Coffee, Brandon Ivan Pena built a farm in Puerto Rico called Hacienda Iluminada. He and his team work on the farm to grow the perfect coffee beans for the perfect 787 Coffee. The reason behind it is simple; to experience the fine growth for the most desirable beverage.

It is so fulfilling to be a part of the process by seeing where the beans are grown with your own eyes and knowing personally the hands that craft them into something magical for our customers. A hands-on approach to harvesting the earth’s natural gifts is incredibly valuable and gives us at 787 Coffee a real sense that we’ve achieved something special with our unique ‘farm-to-cup’ experience.

May increase Energy Levels

Coffee is a great source of energy thanks to the caffeine levels it provides. It can give the boost one needs to power through after a restless night and get through the day! It can also provide a boost of energy if you find yourself needing it after a long day at the office. It allows everyone to give everyone the same amount of energy and enthusiasm.

It tastes Delicious

Now let’s just talk about my favorite part about coffee, the flavor. Coffee is extremely delicious and without taking into consideration all the other wonderful benefits coffee has to offer, the taste alone is a reason to love this amazing drink. Brandon Ivan has brought the strongest savor of the company through 787 Coffee. It was his passion for coffee that brought him to be an owner of a coffee brand. He wanted the world to experience his great taste in coffee. Whether it be the incredible chocolate notes of the beans grown and processed in Puerto Rico or the floral notes of the beans from Hawaii or the citrus and mango notes from Costa Rica you can’t go wrong with a cup of coffee. There’s a flavor for everyone; you just have to get curious and experiment with them.

It makes me happy

Coffee simply makes me happy. It’s one of those simple joys in life that are underappreciated because of the commonality that is drinking a cup of coffee. But when you take a moment to appreciate the aroma, the flavor, the hard work put into that one cup of coffee, from the work the farmers do to the work done by your favorite barista, you start appreciating and enjoying that cup of coffee a whole lot more than you did before. Not to mention the way that first sip warms your entire body. It brings a smile to my face just thinking about it.

Different brew methods

Another reason to love coffee is the various different ways you can brew it. Like if you want something strong, romantic and easy to make at home you could use the Moka pot or if you want a pure and balanced cup of coffee you could use a ChemX. There are so many other different and diverse ways to make coffee that allow us to taste different notes and strengths from the same type of coffee! It’s a wonderful thing to explore and experience. Fall in love by being curious and look into all of these wonderful possibilities that come with exploring all of these different brewing methods!

Takes me on a journey around the world

Coffee depends on where it comes from. It allows you to go on a journey around the world. You can taste, smell and experience different places and cultures just by drinking their coffee and learning about their brewing methods. It’s a beautiful experience one can have from the comfort of various coffee shops.

As you can see there are many reasons why you should love coffee. Coffee doesn’t only provide wonderful flavors and aromas, it also provides wholesome experiences that can make you feel like you are traveling the world. It’s a gift from this planet we are privileged to call home and it would be a shame for us to not take advantage of this incredible resource.

—

This content is brought to you by Shahbaz Ahmed

iStockPhoto