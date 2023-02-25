8 Tips for Single Parents Who Want to Buy a Home

—

As a single parent, you may already have a lot of responsibilities, such as looking after your child or children, paying the bills, and running errands. Although buying a house as a single-income household may seem impossible to you, it’s not.

Single parents can take advantage of plenty of resources, programs, and affordable mortgage options available to them to buy a home.

So in this article, we’ll share eight practical tips from a professional cash home buyer in Kansas City so that single parents who want to buy a home can do it with less trouble.

Tip #1: Determine Your Budget

Budget is the most important factor for homebuyers, not just single parents. Before you start looking for your dream house, you must be clear on your budget.

Remember that you will have mortgage payments to make every month once you buy a home, and ‌you will also need to pay other monthly expenses such as utility bills, school tuition fees, groceries, car payments, etc.

You should add them all up and assess what amount you will have to pay every month. This will allow you to stay within your budget as you will realistically know the mortgage amount to pay monthly, so you don’t unnecessarily stress out down the road and search for houses that best suit your budget.

Tip #2: Figure Out Your Preferences When Buying a Home

When your preferences are crystal clear, the home-buying process becomes much easier. This way, you will also know what budget expectations to keep in your mind.

You should ask yourself these questions:

How many bedrooms and bathrooms do you want in your future home?

Do you want it closer to healthcare facilities, schools, and transportation?

What neighborhood amenities are you looking for, such as a park and gym?

What should be the age of the property?

You can also plan it together with your children if they are old enough. Once you really like a home, make sure your children also have a say in it.

Tip #3: Research Local and State Affordability Programs

You can always look for programs available on a local and state level that are made to help low- to moderate-income buyers. Local and state programs are usually funded by the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and can be ideal for single parents.

They may provide grants to cover closing costs and even down payments. You may also be connected with an advisor to answer any questions about buying a home.

Tip #4: Look for Other Programs

If you don’t match the criteria of local and state programs, you can always look for other programs that best fit you. For instance, HUD’s Good Neighbor Next Door program is available for teachers, firefighters, law enforcement officers, etc.

If you’re a veteran and a single parent, a VA loan may be the right option for you. You won’t need to pay mortgage insurance or a down payment, which is a huge cost-saver!

On the other hand, USDA loans are available for parents residing in rural areas. A down payment isn’t a requirement, and insurance premiums are pretty affordable with this program.

Tip #5: Negotiate Where You Can

It never hurts to ask for a discount. If you don’t ask for it, you will never know. When looking for a home, chances are that you are working with a real estate agent. You can start from there and ask them for a lower commission.

You can also negotiate with the home seller personally and haggle on the listing price of the property. Asking them to include the closing costs or repair credits in it as well may save you a lot of money!

Tip #6: Shop Around

When looking for a lender, don’t just settle on the one who you meet with. Make sure to look around, as everyone has different terms to offer, along with different rates and mortgage products.

Therefore, try to at least get in contact with three and find the one that best suits your budget and preferences.

Tip #7: Sort Out Your Credit

Your credit score is a crucial part of the home-buying process. Hence, you must pay attention to it before applying for a mortgage. You certainly don’t need low credit scores. If you do have so, try to improve your credit health by, say, finding errors and disputing them. Do it timely, as this process takes time.

You should also have an adequate payment record, so clear your credits before starting the home application process, as this will give an idea to lenders that you pay on time.

Tip #8: Leverage the First-Time Homebuyer Programs

There are numerous first-time homebuyer programs available. Most probably, it’s your first time buying a house. Make sure to look them up in your state or ask your bank directly if they offer any first-time homebuyer programs or know of any.

They can be ideal for helping you save lots of money with various kinds of financial assistance and make the home-buying process less daunting as a single parent.

