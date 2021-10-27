Accidents Construction Workers Face in New York

—

A construction worker is someone who works in the actual creation of the built environment and its infrastructure with their hands. The term is broad and generic, and most such workers are categorized primarily by their employment level and kind. Construction work is by no means an easy task. Most construction workers are often risking their lives to bring out the perfect result but despite all the safety measurements, some accidents are still unavoidable. But, a New York construction accident attorney can be a great help during such situations.

Some of the common accidents regarding construction sites are listed below:

Falls: The most common manifestation of construction disaster in the United States is a fall accident. In 2018, OSHA stated that falls were responsible for 338 deaths out of 1,008 overall deaths in the construction industry (33.5 percent). This isn’t a minor point. Scaffolding, staging, rooftops, ladders, girders, structural steel, and heavy equipment are all common places for construction workers to fall. They can also happen when employees fall from a height through the flooring.

Struck by Objects: When a worker gets struck by any object inside the construction area, the chances of accidents increases. Strike by an object occurrence accounts for 11.1 percent of all construction deaths, according to OSHA data. Falling items, rigging failures, equipment faults, and loose or moving materials are all examples of “hit by” construction mishaps. Workers who are wounded or killed being hit by a moving vehicle can also be included within this category.

Electrocutions: Electrocution incidents happen more frequently than they should on building sites in New York City. A worker can die if he or she is exposed to a lethal level of electrical energy. Electrocutions account for 8.5 percent of construction-related deaths, according to OSHA. Faulty wiring, broken equipment, incorrect cord use, wet circumstances, poor grounding, and working too close to power lines are all examples of electrical dangers seen on construction sites.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Caught in Between: During construction, workers often get caught in or squeezed by machinery or items, which can be resulting in caught-in/between incidents. Workers who are trapped, captured or hit by collapsing structures, equipment, or other heavy things fall under this group. According to OSHA, caught-in/between incidents account for 5.5 percent of workplace deaths. Unfortunately, numerous New York City worksite circumstances often contribute to the sorts of construction mishaps connected with the “Fatal Four,” with catastrophic injuries to employees as a result. Employers, managers, and property owners that prioritize safety can significantly minimize the number of accidents that occur. Regrettably, this is not the case.

Construction site risks are a concern throughout the United States, but NYC construction sites are frequently shown to contain dangers that either go unreported or are purposefully ignored. Construction sites should be examined in any case to verify that safety requirements are met. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, the construction sector has more deaths in New York City than in any other industry. Furthermore, according to data from New York City, deaths on construction sites are up 33% and injuries are up 221 percent compared to five years earlier. Construction-related injuries and fatalities are on the rise, which is too high. Contractors and building owners were obliged under a 2017 New York City legislation to report all occupational injuries and deaths to the NYC Department of Buildings. Statistics show that almost none of them are doing so, and some media stories even claim that the agency is failing to report the number of construction accidents that occur.

Officials in New York have doubled the number of inspectors on the job and the fines for dangerous conditions on building sites, but it isn’t enough. According to reports, up to one-third of the incidents discovered by OSHA are not recorded in New York City logs. It’s also believed that one-fourth of the city’s 45,000 construction sites aren’t following safety standards. These figures are mind-blowing. No worker should ever be put in a risky situation as a result of someone else’s carelessness or recklessness. It’s just not acceptable.

—

This content is brought to you by Tasnim Siddiquee.

Shutterstock