Before the Move: What You Should Know Before Moving to Bethesda, MD

Named after the pool of Bethesda in Jerusalem, this area, located northwest of Washington, DC, in Montgomery County, is truly a place of healing and miracles. Living in Bethesda, MD, offers residents a scenic and historically-rich urban area.

Although separated from the nation’s capital city, being a resident in Bethesda means you still have access to tons of big city qualities. From cool entertainment options to amazing healthcare and educational systems and good quality foods.

Before you pack your bags and book your flight for the medical hub of a city, there are a few things you should know about this 13.1 square miles of land in Maryland.

Let’s get to it!

Housing and Cost of Living

Being just about 7 miles away from Washington, DC, residing in this area means you’re automatically susceptible to a high cost of living in Bethesda, MD. This town might not have as high a population as the big cities, but it ranks among the top 1% of the most expensive residential areas in the U.S.

Your major expenses staying here will be on housing. The average rent for a 946 sq. ft. apartment will cost you about $2,751. Meanwhile, as of January 2024, the median listing price for homes in the area is about $1.3M, but on average, you can snatch a house with good resale value for $850,000.

Where things might seem to balance out positively as a resident here is the above national average household income of $265,443.

To find a perfect place you can hire a good agent to find a home fit for your needs. Plus, to make your move into the town, you might want to think of speaking with Bethesda, MD, movers to carefully handle your properties.

Job Opportunities and Economy

Coming over here to Bethesda as medical personnel, you are sure to get an opportunity to work for two of the most renowned healthcare facilities in the country: the Walter Reed National Military Research Center and the National Institutes of Health (NIH) campus.

The economy in this town is robust, with a focus on healthcare, software, defense, and finance. Bethesda houses large corporation headquarters like Marriott International, Host Hotels and Resorts, and Lockheed Martin.

Even the employers in this town have good rankings as having some of the best workplaces in the U.S.: A Digital Management Consulting company and real estate financing firm, Walker & Dunlop.

Top-Notch Healthcare System

What is Bethesda, Maryland, known for? A medical marvel hub!

As stated earlier, some of the country’s world-renowned medical facilities are here. Whether you are looking to join the medical sector or hoping for the best care providers in your area, you are safe—try not to intentionally catch an illness though.

The Suburban Hospital on Old Georgetown Road ranks high in the country for its unique nursing staff and is a leading provider of heart failure treatment.

Bethesda’s top-notch healthcare system even goes as far back as the 80s. Former U.S. President Ronald Regan performed cancer surgery on Walter Reed’s ground alongside the First Lady, Nancy Regan, in ’87.

Good Quality Educational System

With over a dozen elementary, middle, and high schools, education is a priority at every level in Bethesda. Whether you’re coming here alone or with kids, you can be sure of top-quality education from preschool up to a Doctorate.

Looking at Bethesda, you’ll discover it’s an area with a lot of smarty pants or people with the potential to be geniuses. After all, it wins the award for one of the smartest urban centers in the U.S.

The Bethesda-Chevy Chase is one of the best in the nation for high schooling. You will also find top private school options that have educated the children of President Obama, Clinton, Nixon, and Roosevelt.

Great Food Culture

Living here is a dream come true if you are a food lover or have a particular set of palettes. When you have amazing and renowned world chefs like Jose Andres in the area, you know you are setting yourself up for culinary masterpieces.

From traditional ethnic foods to diverse cuisines from exotic lands, there’s a dish to spice up your day. Just like in Washington, DC, whatever dish or far off the menu you are looking to eat, there’s a restaurant ready to serve your tastebuds with your delight.

In the downtown districts of Bethesda, you will find rows of unique food resorts. There are many cafes, ice-cream shops, fast-food restaurants, and diners with Asian dishes, foreign pizzas, and many more.

Transportation

Is Bethesda a good place to live as a car owner or public transport commuter? The answer is a straight yes to both!

Whether you prefer using the bus or any metro line for transit, this town has got you covered. The local Bethesda circulator has about 22 different stops, and a metro system takes you straight into the heart of Washington, DC, within 25 minutes.

Also, if you prefer the modern mode of transport (Uber and Lyft style), it’s readily available. Ridesharing is very common, and a big business when using this means to get around the town.

Then, there’s the new scooter and electric bike business being tested by the Montgomery County Government, which could broaden the options of transit within the state for commuters.

For personal drivers and car owners, you should expect and plan for unforeseen traffic within the town. Areas like the 495 Beltway have a knack for congestion during rush hours. The common commute time in Bethesda is around 29.3 minutes, which is above the national average.

Entertainment Options

Although Bethesda is just a few miles north of the nation’s capital and seat of political relevance, it’s not only about politics and science here.

The nightlife in this town is nothing short of exciting, and you get all the big city vibes during the day. You will find various things to do near Bethesda, MD, for entertainment like art, music, and festivals.

If you love musicals and festivals, the Strathmore Music Center and Mansion is your go-to place. It hosts family-friendly festivals, summer camps, musical concerts (jazz, pop, blues, classicals), and art exhibitions.

Then there’s the Imagination Stage for the young heart populace in Bethesda. It’s a theatrical talent hub for inspired youngsters to nurture them in theaters and other performing arts.

Weather Conditions

If you are used to crazy snowfalls during the winter seasons, you might want to outgrow that feeling. Bethesda, MD, doesn’t get much snow during the season and only about 200 days of sun throughout the year, which is slightly below the national average.

But, the rainy season can get heavy, with an average of 43 inches of rain annually. Even the summer days aren’t crazy hot, with July temperatures averaging the high 80s and January hitting the low 20s.

Then, there’s the cicada bug season. This is mainly a recent thing happening in Bethesda, affecting the quiet summer evenings you might have wanted to enjoy. Just watch out for it, prep, and you can get over it.

Summary

Living in Bethesda, MD, offers you a chance to experience the vibe of residing in the nation’s capital while being totally separate. Although not quite the seat of political power in the U.S., you will come across many residents working in D.C. or government officials with ties to the neighborhood.

The pro tip before relocating here would be these;

Budget your expenses

Have a job waiting for you, or quickly find one. High living cost in Bethesda

Housing can be crazy expensive, but your income could make living easy

Try as many cuisines as you can

Stop by the Strathmore Music Center and Mansion at least once

Prepare for the cicada bugs

