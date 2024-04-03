Best Deals for Real Estate Investment in the UAE

—

This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide financial advice.

The United Arab Emirates is a hotspot amongst foreigners. The nation has 7 breathtaking city-states, each of them with their perks. The UAE boasts of the fourth best infrastructure in the world. Its income is mainly based on oil and natural gas exports. Other industries include finance, trade, construction and real estate. The real estate industry is very successful due to its investor-friendly nature. Taxation on property is free in the UAE. This is why foreign investments in properties are very popular.

Dubai remains the most famous Emirate. Apart from Dubai being the perfect holiday destination, this city has many hidden gems. Dubai on its own has a very successful economy. It constantly hosts aliens trying to build a better life. One of the ways Dubai caters to foreigners is through its real estate. For a major city, Dubai has relatively cheap apartments. For the best property deals in UAE, you’d want to check out Dubai investment flats .

Reasons foreign investors buy Dubai properties

Dubai receives guests for a reason. There are also reasons these people put in their money. Outsiders invest in Dubai for the following reasons:

Investment is tax-free: You read that right. Dubai does not charge taxes on any property that you own. This city does not even charge on rental income. This means that you don’t have to worry about huge taxes coming with your home.

Affordable costs: Dubai is a metropolis. The city has world-class infrastructure and a booming economy. This may lead to the fear that the price of property is high. This is however not the case. When compared to other leading cities in the world, Dubai has affordable properties. For example, the average cost per square foot in Dubai is $460. The same size is $1,200 in Los Angeles.

Scenic environment: Who doesn’t love to live in a beautiful place? Living in Dubai means you are constantly around majestic structures. Depending on where you buy a flat, you could be just 10 minutes away from a major attraction.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Profitable returns: Real estate can generate returns in two ways. You could rent out the apartment. Another way is to resell after a while. Both ways are possible for Dubai investors. Properties in Dubai have appealing rental yields, and the value of properties also rises steadily so you’ll surely make a lot more than your capital.

Freehold ownership: In designated areas, when you buy property, it becomes yours. You don’t need to worry about losing the property someday. You may even pass it down to someone else.

Why flats are popular in Dubai

When choosing properties to invest in, flats are often the top option. This begs the question of what makes apartments in Dubai so appealing to investors. Flats are housing units that are part of a building. There are often several units in a building. The following reasons are why flats are preferred:

Flats are pocket-friendly. If you want to invest on a limited budget then you should invest in apartments. They are the cheapest real estate to buy. They are also pretty easy to maintain.

Apartments in Dubai come with facilities. You’d find gyms, pools, parking spaces and so on in many Dubai flats. This added benefit is why foreigners invest in flats.

Flats in Dubai are often located in vibrant places. Some have quiet environments but are close to bustling parts of the city. This is especially beneficial for someone who needs constant access to the city center.

Security in apartments is tight. There are modern security measures and even security personnel that will keep you and your property safe.

Flats are easier to rent out. For someone looking for a consistent and passive income, buying a flat is the easy way out. You will get tenants due to high demand.

Flats for expats in Dubai

Expats moving to Dubai for work need accommodation. While working in a new environment, it is best to live near where you work. Living near your workplace ensures that you locate and access the place easily. It is easy to get flats near wherever you are working since they are spread all over Dubai. The proximity of many apartments to transport is also a plus. You can be sure you will get to work easily and on time.

You may move alone or with your partner. If you have children, you will move with them too. Luckily, apartments in number come in various sizes. You can get a flat as minimal as a studio or one with up to 4 bedrooms, read more on the official website – https://emirates.estate/ . Some apartments will cater to the needs of you and your loved ones without straining your budget.

Apartments also offer a sense of belonging, which is important if you’re new to a place. Living in a unit puts you in the same environment as many other people, both expats and locals. You share the same facilities and may even go the same route to work. It’s easy to make friends this way.

Possibilities in Dubai: for foreigners

Dubai is more than a tourist city. The beauty and activities it offers to foreigners are just a part of what it has to offer. The number of foreigners in Dubai is very high and this is due to its alien-friendly qualities. People who are in search of greener pastures can move to Dubai, get a job and make money. Students can also study in Dubai as there are amazing institutions.

You can also invest even if you don’t wish to live in Dubai. You can simply buy apartments and rent them out to people that need it. That way, you will make money from Dubai without having to work in Dubai. Real estate is particularly appealing because of its appreciative nature. In a few years, the value of your apartment will have risen. Resell and make a large profit or simply keep it and pass it down to family if you wish.

—

This content is brought to you by Amrytt Patel

iStockPhoto