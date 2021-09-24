Bobbleheads: Turn Memories Into Live Dolls

—

Memories are nostalgic. Reliving those special moments in thoughts brings a smile to the face in every situation. Good memories must be cherished. Going through the photographs is one way of doing this. Imagine the dolls with those pictures. Wouldn’t that make you happy all the time whenever you look at them? Be it your first award or first goal you scored in football, a wedding day, or your pet when you got him home, playing with these dolls is fun and good to have in your collectibles.

Understanding that all the photographs and memories cannot be converted into dolls. However, some of the best photo memories to hold onto can be converted into bobbleheads.

The sports look bobblehead: Donning a pose in the jersey of your favorite sports person with your face on the bobblehead reflects your passion for the sport and love for the sports legend. Your achievement can also be converted into a bobblehead as a memoir. The best part is that you can customize this bobblehead by making specific changes as required.

To capture that achievement, you just have to share your picture with the specifications, for example, the change in jersey color, and you can have it on your table in a week’s time to cherish it lifelong.

The Superhero bobblehead: All of us have a favorite superhero for our own reasons. As a kid, we always fantasized about having those superpowers to save the world. Well, this is just the fantasy. However, you can always have a bobblehead customized with your own picture.

Pull out the best picture of yours and send it to Lucky Bobbleheads to customize the bobblehead of your favorite superhero with your face on it.

The Diva bobblehead: Every girl has her own style and is a diva in her own sense who owns the world. Whether you want to become an influencer or a girl known for setting her own trends. Capturing your achievement by getting a custom bobblehead doll made for yourself in your favorite avatar will be a good memory that you can cherish throughout your life.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Click a full-length picture in that favorite trendy outfit and send it to the bobblehead makers to create a near replica version of you.

The wedding day bobblehead: Wedding is the most important event of one’s life. Both the bride and the groom put in all the efforts to look their best. Being the queen and the king of the day is the biggest reason to capture the moment as you are sure to cherish it year on year.

The wedding cake looks incomplete without the bobbleheads of the bride and groom bobblehead dolls. These bobbleheads will surely attract the attention of your friends reflecting a glimpse of the joy of your wedding day.

The beloved pet bobblehead: Pets reflect unconditional love. There are many memories you share with your pet. If you lose a pet, the loss is nothing less than losing a family member. Your house must be full of your pictures along with your loved pet. Convert them into bobbleheads to cherish and play with them to enjoy the memories of those good moments.

Your current pet will also connect with it and will enjoy the presence of the pet bobblehead. You can keep the animal bobblehead on your table that will keep shaking its head as the real pet did. Having a single bobblehead of your pet will be happy traveling in your car as your beloved pet did.

Having a bobblehead of your pet along with you in that cute and desired posture will surely bring a smile to your face.

Conclusion: Time will never stop. Hold on to the memories by converting them into adorable bobbleheads. Ensure that you get this done from a reputed bobblehead service provider and do check for the material being used as you would want it to last forever.

—

This content is brought to you by Hubert Dwight

Shutterstock