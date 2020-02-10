Braun’s Best Value Electric Shaver for Men

—

With the rise of modern men’s electric shavers, some say that traditional wet shaving is a dying craft.

It’s hard to deny their appeal – electric razors offer a way to shave faster, and produce comparable results to the classic wet shave – even when used to dry shave.

There’s one drawback, though. The best quality electric shavers from the big brands are expensive.

But you can get your hands on an affordably-priced electric shaver that provides superb performance, comfort, and quality.

Every man has heard of the Gillette brand, they’re the leaders in men’s wet shaving. For electric shaving, the Braun brand is king. Their most premium shaver is the Series 9 model, but today, I’m discussing the Braun Series 3 Proskin as their best value electric shaver option.

Triple-Action Shaving Cuts Close

The Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3080s is a highly refined foil shaver.

Its three cutting elements operate in tandem, providing a close, yet comfortable shave. Unlike older, less advanced foil shavers, the Series 3 ProSkin’s cutting elements contain pressure-sensitive blades that automatically retract when pressure is applied.

Coupled with Braun’s patented, micro-perforated SensoFoil mesh, the ProSkin’s super-sharp blades only cut hair – never skin. The result? A close shave, without irritation.

Micro Comb Technology for Greater Shaving Efficiency

Surrounding the 3080s Proskin’s shaver middle cutting element is the Braun Micro Comb – an innovative design feature consisting of dozens of bilaterally-arranged channels, which lift and capture more facial hair with every stroke.

It’s a unique addition to the traditional mesh foil found on the two outer cutting elements, maximizing efficiency, and saving you time.

Provides Power and Precision

Braun managed to pack a lot of power into a small package.

Despite its triple cutting elements and excellent performance, the Braun ProSkin’s shaving head is thin and precisely-shaped, making it easy to maneuver into difficult to reach areas like under the nose where stray mustache hairs hide, or around the jaw and chin, where facial bones jut and protrude, frustrating your efforts to remove stubble.

If you don’t shave every day, like to maintain stubble, or shape your sideburns and beard, you’ll appreciate the included precision trimmer.

It’s integrated into the rear of the shaver body, out of the way when you don’t need it, and ready when you do.

Customers who purchased and reviewed the ProSkin 3080s found the trimmer helpful for shortening a beard prior to shaving, making short work of long facial hair.

Totally Waterproof – Use Wet or Dry

All Braun electric shavers can withstand submersion in up to five meters of water, making them, for all intents and purposes, one hundred percent waterproof.

That means they can be used wet – in the shower, and with (or without, if you prefer) cream or gel, and rinsed off under the faucet, making cleanup a snap. Of course, if you’re short on time, you can use the ProSkin 3080s dry, for a quick, smooth shave.

Well-Designed Grip for Comfortable Operation

The body of the Braun Series 3 ProSkin is sufficiently long to provide a full, four-fingered grip.

With a rounded bottom, tapering slightly at the top, the handle features dimpled side panels and a rubberized button, ensuring a firm grip and good control when shaving – something you’ll appreciate when using the shaver under running water!

Large Capacity Battery Provides Up to a Week of Shaves

The Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3080s is powered by a large-capacity nickel-metal hydride battery.

Though nickel-metal hydride – a mature battery technology – has been superseded by lithium-ion (which provides greater capacity in a smaller, lighter form factor), it remains a popular choice in many budget-friendly devices, and when able to provide sufficient power, is perfectly adequate.

The Series 3 ProSkin’s battery provides up to 45 minutes of runtime on a one-hour charge – and if you happen to let the battery drain, a five-minute quick charge will give you enough power for a single shave.

Fortunately, the integrated LED display reminds you of when it’s time to charge the shaver, and doing so is simple, thanks to the included charging station – a feature one customer found unnecessary, though we think it’s a nice touch on a shaver in this price range.

Furthermore, the ability to charge the shaver in a vertical position helps minimize bathroom counter clutter!

Simplified Accessories Help you Men Travel Light

Aside from the charging station, the ProSkin 3080s includes only two accessories: A small, stiff-bristled brush for removing debris from the shaver head, and a discreet zippered pouch. That doesn’t sound like much, but it’s all you need, making it easy to pack the 3080s for a trip away from home.

A Quality Product From a Trusted Brand

There’s something to be said about good brand reputation: it’s earned over time.

The brand Braun is steeped in rich history. Founded in Germany in 1921, Braun has grown and evolved over nearly a century, becoming the world’s number-one foil shaver brand.

Their innovative, technologically advanced grooming tools are trusted and used by millions of men, and Braun’s dedication to innovation, technology and quality is well-reflected in the Series 3 ProSkin 3080s

Braun Series 3 Electric Shaver Pros and Cons

Let’s recap this leading men’s electric shaver’s best features, and point out any areas of concern:

What to Like…

Excellent value. The ProSkin 3080s does everything you’d expect from an electric shaver. Considering its great performance, comfort, waterproofness, and the integrated trimmer – all at under £70 – it provides solid value.

Ideal for sensitive skin. The “straight-stroke” operation inherent to foil shavers, in addition to the pressure-sensitive blades, efficiency-enhancing Micro Comb, and patented SensoFoil mesh, make the 3080s suitable for men whose skin chafes at the mere thought of a rotary shaver or traditional razor blade.

Versatile. Full waterproofing, wet or dry operation, and compatibility with cream or gel, even in the shower, means the 3080s can adapt to your needs.

What not to Like…

May not shave as closely as a razor blade. While most customers are more than satisfied (as evidenced by the plenitude of five-star reviews) with the ProSkin 3080s, some found it didn’t provide as close a shave as a traditional razor blade.

No protective foil cap included. Perhaps it was just an oversight, but some reviewers found the lack of a protective plastic foil cap disappointing. Fortunately, the included padded case protects the shaving foils during travel, and the charging station keeps them upright and out of harm’s way when the shaver isn’t in use.

Braun Series 3 for Men – The Bottom Line

Despite a few flaws (what product hasn’t?), Braun’s Series 3 ProSkin 3080s is an excellent, high-value wet or dry electric shaver, and a great choice for those ready to upgrade from their old shaver, or see if foil shaving technology is right for them.

—

