Can Plants Make You an Attractive Man?

Plants, especially flowers, are usually seen as feminine. That’s why most men shy away from indulging in them. But what if I tell you that having plants or just being surrounded by them makes you more attractive?

It isn’t always about how you dress or how you look. Your body language, your mannerisms, and how you carry yourself– all sum up to create an impression. But can the mere presence of flowers and plants impact relationships and impress dating prospects?

It seems they can. According to an analysis , plants might help elevate the moral motives of individuals. It can particularly affect females. This means women perceive attractiveness through exposure to plants. As such, it’s highly likely for women to accept dates.

Why do men need plants in their homes?

Aside from boosting men’s sex appeal, plants have so much more to offer. They give homes a boost of life with their varied colors, produce oxygen, and reduce stress.

This is perhaps why house plants are becoming the new pets . One in three people under 40 considers themselves as “plant parents.” If you can’t find a date and want to spruce up your home, becoming a plant parent is a good idea.

It shows who you are

Growing a plant shows that you can keep something alive. Your mother can rest easy knowing you can nurture and handle responsibility.

Likewise, gentle nurturing of your plants can make a female heart flutter. You can be seen as a patient who loves nature and doesn’t mind getting their hands dirty.

When seeking a potential partner, your job is to ensure that your lady shares your love for the green oasis. The two of you must share a passion.

It improves your mood

According to research in horticultural therapy , tending to plants or spending time in green spaces may promote well-being. It’s no secret that plants and nature have a calming effect. For people with anxiety or symptoms of mental illness, indoor gardening is a great pastime.

It can boost productivity

Are you currently working from home since the onset of the pandemic? A succulent may be the best officemate you’ve ever had. Study shows that people performed better when a plant was in the room.

It brings people together

With many plant owners sharing their leafy journeys on social media, it’s natural for romance to sprout from a shared affinity for plants. Some in-person workshops and events at greenery stores could become someone’s first date.

It improves air quality

A scientific study from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) supports that plants do improve air quality. The researchers were looking for ways to enhance the air quality in a sealed aircraft. They found that the roots and soil of house plants can significantly reduce airborne volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Which plants are best for beginners?

Have you already tried bringing a plant home only to find it dead a few weeks later? You don’t have to counteract the benefits mentioned by stressing about taking care of your plants.

To start your “plant parent” journey, here are low-maintenance plants perfect for beginners.

1) ZZ plant (Zamioculcas zamiifolia)

Image Source

If you often forget to water plants, this is an ideal starter. You will not have to worry if there’s something wrong with it. It thrives best in a corner with low light conditions.

Care tips:

Light – low to medium; avoid direct sunlight

– low to medium; avoid direct sunlight Watering – monthly (allow to dry completely between watering)

– monthly (allow to dry completely between watering) Soil – use well-draining soil to prevent root rot

– use well-draining soil to prevent root rot Toxicity– poisonous to both humans and pets

2) Aloe vera (Aloe barbadensis miller)

Image Source

Aloe doesn’t want too much attention. It thrives in little neglect, no overwatering, and no direct sunlight. A big plus is that it’s a popular herbal remedy for your hair and treating sunburn.

Care tips:

Light – bright, indirect sunlight

– bright, indirect sunlight Watering – deeply but infrequently (allow the top third of soil to dry between watering)

– deeply but infrequently (allow the top third of soil to dry between watering) Soil – well-draining potting mix

– well-draining potting mix Toxicity– mildly toxic for cats and dogs

3) Snake plant

Image Source

Commonly known as ‘mother-in-law’s tongue,’ snake plants are great for areas with limited lighting. You can find them in different varieties, so you have plenty of options if you plan to collect these species. According to feng shui, snake plants generate plenty of energy, so they’re best placed in the east or southeast for maximum benefit.

Care tips:

Light – bright, indirect light

bright, indirect light Watering – infrequently (allow the soil to dry completely between watering)

infrequently (allow the soil to dry completely between watering) Soil – well-draining potting mix

well-draining potting mix Toxicity – mildly toxic to pets

4) Succulents

Image Source

Just like snake plants, succulents have many different types. They are sturdy house plants and can be placed indoors or outdoors. Once you learn the proper way, succulent care is easy.

Care tips:

Light – bright, indirect light

bright, indirect light Watering – only water when the soil completely dries out

only water when the soil completely dries out Soil – well-draining soil

well-draining soil Toxicity – most succulent types are harmless but to be sure, research according to the type that you have

5) Lucky bamboo (Dracaena sanderiana)

Image Source

Do you want a plant so easy you don’t even have to put soil? Lucky bamboo thrives planted in soil or drenched in water, whichever you prefer. Lucky bamboo has deep roots in feng shui and is traditionally given as a gift for good luck.

Care tips:

Light – bright, indirect light

bright, indirect light Watering – clean the container every few months and provide fresh water once a week

clean the container every few months and provide fresh water once a week Soil – moist soil with proper drainage

moist soil with proper drainage Toxicity – poisonous for pets

Who knew green things could be hot?

Owning a plant is the newest relationship green flag! But it’s not just that. By taking care of greenery, you also take better care of relationships and your well-being.

If you’re looking for easy-to-grow plants, or something rare and exotic, Neverland has various options you can choose from. As climate change grows more threatening each day, having a house plant, no matter how small, can reduce carbon footprint.

