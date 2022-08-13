Car Impounded By the Police? Here’s What to Do

—

In today’s hectic world, your car’s reliable transportation is hugely important. If you’re being careless or in a rush, you could unintentionally end up getting your car impounded. So what should you do? How much is it to get a car out of the impound ?

Being in this situation is extremely stressful, but we’re here to help you. We’ll dive into what to do, who to call, and the insurance ramifications as well as the costs required to get your car back.

Reasons for Impoundment

Law enforcement can tow and impound your vehicle for multiple reasons. Here are some reasons why your vehicle could be impounded:

Abandoning your car or being parked in an unsafe area

Being arrested for a DUI or other crime involvement

Driving with an invalid license or tags

Driving without insurance

In the case of a DUI, your car would most likely only be impounded if no one else is available to take your car. Your vehicle could also be taken away if no crime is committed, but the car is a danger to the public.

#1 – Locate Your Vehicle

In most cases, the police should inform you where your car has been impounded. However, if your car was towed while it was parked, you’ll have to contact your local parking authority. Asking any local businesses on the street or looking at nearby signs can also be helpful if your vehicle was towed without your knowledge.

If you still don’t have all the information you need, call your city or town hall to see if your car impoundment is in the records.

#2 – Contact the Impound Lot

It’s important to determine a few things before you rush to save your car. First, you want to double check that your vehicle is there and if there is a mandatory amount of time it needs to be in the lot. Keep in mind that processing records can take some time. If the lot has no record but you’re sure that it’s there, call back in a few hours or days.

The next thing you should figure out by calling the impound lot is what kind of documents you need to retrieve your car. You can’t retrieve your vehicle without auto insurance, so make sure you are covered. The documentation you will need is:

Driver’s license

Proof of insurance

Proof of ownership

Vehicle registration or title

Keep in mind that the documents necessary to get your vehicle back can vary by state and by the impound lot’s rules. The reason behind your cars impounding may also change the necessary paperwork.

Breaking Down the Costs

Lastly, you’ll need to determine what fees you’ll be paying. Typically, this includes towing and transportation, storage, and a fee for releasing your vehicle from the lot. If the vehicle is undrivable, you may encounter an additional flatbed fee. Any citations or speeding tickets associated with the car’s impoundment will also contribute to the cost.

The exact cost of retrieving your impounded vehicle is difficult to determine since it can vary by state as well as by the size and condition of your car. Here’s a general idea of what to expect:

Flatbed fee : $40 to over $150

: $40 to over $150 Impound release fee : $75 to over $250

: $75 to over $250 Storage fees : Over $100 per day (can vary with local laws)

: Over $100 per day (can vary with local laws) Towing charges: $80 to over $100

The cost of retrieving your vehicle can become pricey. Make sure you know what forms of payment the lot will take and allocate funds as necessary. If paying it off is out of your budget, try to discuss a payment plan with the impound lot or towing company.

#3 – Seek Help From Professionals

If you’re concerned about maintaining your rights and receiving advice regarding your impounded vehicle (which you should be), you should consider hiring a criminal lawyer . They can especially help you in a case where you feel that your vehicle was unlawfully impounded or searched illegally once impounded.

Documenting the location with pictures could help your case in this situation.

Keep in mind that the right to tow a vehicle is not the same as the right to keep it. Asking for the release of your car as soon as possible can save you from paying the storage fees. In some scenarios, such as the involvement of a search warrant, you could need a court order to release your car from the impound.

If your car is part of an ongoing investigation, the police can hold your vehicle as the investigation is pending. If no charges are filed against you, your vehicle will be returned. If you are charged, the car will be held for the whole criminal case, unless a motion is filed for the court to release it.

#4 – Prepare for Long Lines

Impound lots can be incredibly busy places. Since this is such a time-consuming and expensive process, lines can move slowly as well. Make sure you remember your car keys so you can actually retrieve your car after the whole process.

Along with paying your fees, you’ll have to fill out some paperwork with an agent to verify the process of picking up your car.

The Average Impound Time Limit

Many impound lots have a 30- to 45-day limit before a lien will be put on your car and the company will auction it off to cover expenses. If this happens, you may have to pay even more to retrieve the vehicle unless you attend the auction and purchase it back there.

The impound can do anything it wants with the vehicle to cover the fees the car racked up in the lot. It may scrap the vehicle or sell it for parts along with auctioning it. However, depending on the lot, you could get any leftover money back.

If the money the impound acquired during this process still isn’t enough, it could take you to court to cover the rest of the balance. In a situation where you don’t intend to get your car back but don’t want to deal with all fees, you should try to make a deal with the impound lot managers.

