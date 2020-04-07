Everyone’s talking more about consent but where does this start? Educator Ellen Frederichs joins us to chat about how consent starts with kids and why we all need to be more specific about our experiences.

Guest:

Ellen Frederichs, educator and author of ‘Good Sexual Citizenship: how to create a (sexually) safer world” https://www.sexedvice.com/good-sexual-citizenship

Hosts:

Nastaran Tavakoli-Far and Daniel Carroll

Producers:

Sam Baker and Jonathan Blackwell

Listen to “Consent with Ellen Friedrichs” on Spreaker.

