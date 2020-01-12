Do eBay Coupons Really Exist? Where Can We Find Them?

—

Do you often hear rumors that eBay coupons don’t work? Or maybe you don’t have enough options to redeem the coupons? Don’t believe to these tales. eBay coupons are available on various websites, and you can use them while purchasing your favorite products. The criteria for each coupon will vary depending on the offer. Here are two things you need to keep in mind when dealing with eBay coupon offers:

The product you want to buy must meet the coupon criteria. Otherwise, you will not be able to redeem the coupon. If the product meets the coupon code requirements, you can buy more than one similar product and use the code on the final payment page.

The coupon should not pass the expiration date.

Finding eBay coupons

Finding eBay coupons is not like finding a needle in a haystack. They are available on various platforms. All you need to do is keep an eye on these platforms to enjoy the offers.

1) eBay.com

The best place to find eBay discount coupons is from the official website. It is a hub for a variety of products, and almost every category has some ongoing discounts throughout the year. You don’t have to wait for seasonal offers only. Yes, seasonal discounts add to your savings. But eBay is generous enough to provide coupons offering hefty discounts even during off-seasons.

2) Google

Google is a powerful ally that can help you find an eBay coupon. You only have to input the keyword “eBay coupon” on the search bar of google.com, click on the first result with the title eBay Coupon and collect the eBay promo code most suitable to your needs.

3) eBay newsletters

Are you subscribed to eBay’s newsletters? If not, do it today. You can enjoy additional discounts that eBay will send to your email. Subscribing to eBay’s newsletter means that you will stay updated with the company’s news and ongoing activities. For example, if eBay wants to launch a new app, newsletter subscribers will immediately get an email notifying them about the news. eBay appreciates the effort of customers to stay in touch with them. That is one of the reasons why you get occasional discount coupons on products that you recently searched for on the website.

4) eBay’s Facebook page

eBay has its official Facebook page, where it posts about different ongoing offers and sales. You can follow their page to know about these promotional offers. All you have to do is use the coupon code mentioned on their posts and enjoy the benefits of added discounts.

Using eBay coupons

You need to go through the terms and conditions of the coupon carefully before using it. Once you add items to your cart, you can go to the payment gateway page. Here, you will see the total amount of the products you purchased. There is also an option called “Gift cards, Coupons, eBay bucks.” This is the place where you need to enter your promo code. Click on Apply to see if the coupon works. Make sure you type the combination of numbers and letters carefully to activate the coupon. The modified amount will reflect on your screen immediately.

It is a myth that eBay coupons don’t exist. They do. All you have to do is figure out where to find them and use them on products that you wish to purchase from eBay.com.

