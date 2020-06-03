Don’t Search for Your Happiness in Others

You are in charge of you and nobody will ever complete you.

Please keep looking.

Not for a person but for your passion, your love, your courage, your goals, your dreams, your happiness, yourself.

Keep looking.

Explore yourself before you explore another. Know your worth. Know yourself. Only then will you know what you need over what you want.

You need yourself to become your own.

—

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

—

***

If you believe in the work we are doing here at The Good Men Project and want to join our calls on a regular basis, please join us as a Premium Member, today.

All Premium Members get to view The Good Men Project with NO ADS.

Need more info? A complete list of benefits is here.

—

Photo credit: Shutterstock