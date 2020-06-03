Get Daily Email
Don't Search for Your Happiness in Others

Don’t Search for Your Happiness in Others

Don’t ever wait for another person to make your life better, that's your job.

You are in charge of you and nobody will ever complete you.

Please keep looking.
Not for a person but for your passion, your love, your courage, your goals, your dreams, your happiness, yourself.

Keep looking.
Explore yourself before you explore another. Know your worth. Know yourself. Only then will you know what you need over what you want.

You need yourself to become your own.

This post was previously published on Joseph Felfoldi and is republished here with a Creative Commons license.

***

Photo credit: Shutterstock

Joseph Felfoldi

Joseph Felföldi is a Hungarian businessman, music producer, motivational writer and philanthropist. He was born on 10th November 1954 in Újfehértó, Hungary. A stubborn child, he was aware of his own creative drive early on. Following early business endeavours in different areas, Joseph Felföldi founded his company Felföldi Confectionery Ltd, which he has since successfully developed into a globally-exporting enterprise employing nearly 300 people.

