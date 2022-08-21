Even Today, It’s Still Possible to Successfully Combine Career and Family Life – Here’s How

—

It seems that as years roll by, it gets increasingly harder to combine healthy and involved family life with a prosperous career. It even sounds somewhat contradictory for many – and that is despite the fact we supposedly live in an automated and digitized era. How come nowadays, when technology is supposed to make our lives easier, we still find ourselves working longer hours than ever ?

There are many answers to this question, and it’s likely that you are aware of most of them – but accept these issues as a given. Must you, though? Are there no tried-and-true solutions for maintaining a healthy family-career balance? According to David Galperin, Chairman and Owner of the reputed Israeli advertising firm ‘Gil Group’, even nowadays, these two demanding portions of our lives can still be intertwined without neglecting either of them.

“There’s no doubt that combining career and family life has become an even more complex task than it was just a few decades ago,” said Galperin, who’s also a reputed lecturer and instructor for individuals and organizations. “Nevertheless, giving up on one of these is for many, not an option. I personally believe that anyone can find, as I did, the right balance. All it takes is some resourcefulness and strong will.”

Recharge yourself at dawn

Many people complain that at the end of the day, with all of their chores and ‘musts’, they have no time for ‘me time’. This is indeed a very common problem. The solution to it, and also to many other time management issues is an early rise. Sounds rough, but it’s actually not as exhausting as you think.

It’s well-known that getting up early has many benefits. Those who wake up at dawn can focus more easily, and the result is clearer and sharper thoughts. Your surroundings are much quieter. No cars grumbling and honking, no dinging notifications or TV chattering in the background. This is a great opportunity for the awaited ‘me time’: You are free to read the book that has been waiting for you to lay your hands on it for weeks. You can go for a run, take a long and refreshing shower, or reflect on the things that matter to you most. Not to mention a healthy and wholesome breakfast.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

While starting your morning , avoid checking your social media, messages, emails, and news. This is your time to focus on yourself. You’ll have plenty of other opportunities throughout the day to peep into your LinkedIn account.

“Personally, I like to use the early morning hours for working out,” remarked Galperin on the subject. “The gym and the park are quite empty, and to be honest, it feels so good to check that box so early in the day, and not have to worry about doing it later on. Not to mention how focused and energized it keeps you during the day.”

The power of daily planning

Once you’re out of your morning ‘me-time’ cocoon, you’ll be able to manage your day better. “I love being the first one to arrive at the office. This allows me to better plan my schedule and to prioritize tasks,” Galperin added. “Once you know where you’re headed and what you want to achieve today, you’ll be able to be more productive and efficient, and not just to respond to daily events at the office.”

Another positive aspect of work planning is that it makes it easier for you to know when to pause. Deciding upfront on a timeframe for tasks – in daily, weekly, and monthly scopes – can help you understand when you have done enough for the day. This way, you’ll be able to leave your workplace at a reasonable hour without feeling guilty for not completing ‘just one more task’. That’s not all, though. Applying this change to your life will also help you become more mentally available to your family while you’re at home.

Multitasking is just a word

The silver lining that stretches between many aspects of a healthy career-life balance is good, productive habits. These are difficult to acquire, but once you achieve that, formerly undiscovered potential will be unlocked in front of you.

“At some point in life, we all try to do multiple tasks simultaneously. However, this just doesn’t work as a long-term solution,” Galperin inferred. “That’s why, in my opinion, you should disconnect from all work-related matters once you enter your house. If you’ve had a rough day, go for a walk, and only then go home. These kinds of routine adjustments may sound redundant, but they brought vast positive change to my life. I believe they will do the same to yours if you decide to go down this path.”

—

This content is brought to you by Hannah Madison.

iStockPhoto