Everything You Need To Know Before Buying a Log Burner

A log burner stove is the most suitable solution for heating your home. They provide comfort and provide an overall appealing look to your sitting area as well. It has become increasingly popular when installing a heater for your indoors due to the convenience and ease. Log burners are a great alternative if you want to reduce your use of fossil fuels. If you’re going to heat a single room in your house, then a log burner is an excellent choice.

However, you must be careful when opting for installing a log burner in your living space. There are many factors which you need to consider before making this decision. These factors include the location, the overall structure of the building you live in, and the type of log burner you require. You also need to consider the type of fuel supply you will need for your burner since there are many options available on the market. Even though a log burner is the most comfortable option, it can sometimes require regular maintenance and can be quite costly to install. Read on to know about more factors you need to keep into consideration:

Location of your house

Some localities have imposed restrictions on the emission of smoke into the open air. These restrictions are set to keep the air quality at its high. Such limits can mostly be found in residential areas since there can be some people living there with respiratory diseases. Moreover, besides the health concerns, these restrictions are also placed due to safety concerns to protect the area from a fire breakout.

Type of your house

These stoves need to be installed in a well-ventilated area as it emits smoke constantly when it is turned on. Moreover, the log burner also needs proper air supply to remain turned on; hence there must be sufficient air supply in the space where you want to install the burner. The new modern home designs are often built to be air-tight unless you do not open a window. Therefore, this issue might only exist for such homes. If your house does not have a proper air outlet, you must opt for the burner option that functions well using the air present inside the room.

Maintenance cost

Installing a log burner is most often not a one-time cost. It needs regular maintenance for it to function properly. You will need a steady supply of burning logs. Moreover, if your burner is not directly connected to the fuel supply, you will have to bring in a regular supply of fuel. You will also need to clean the base regularly, and the pan of the burner as ashes build up inside it once the wood burns. If you do not clean the pan, then it can pollute your room, as well as these ashes, will then enter the air of your house, making it a dangerous environment to breathe in.

