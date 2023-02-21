Filing for Wrongful Death After a Fatal Car Accident

—

A wrongful death claim is a legal action brought by the family members or estate of a person who has died due to another party’s negligence or wrongful conduct. In the case of a fatal car accident, a wrongful death claim may be filed against the driver who caused the accident if their negligence or misconduct led to the victim’s death.

Wrongful Death Damages

If you have lost a loved one in a fatal car accident, you may be entitled to compensation for your losses. Wrongful death damages are monetary awards that can be sought by surviving family members of a person killed due to either negligence or intentional acts.

Hiring a wrongful death attorney can help you navigate the legal process and fight for the compensation you and your family deserve. Your attorney can help calculate your damages, which may include:

Medical expenses related to your loved one’s injury

Funeral and burial expenses

Loss of income and benefits your loved one would have earned if they had lived

Loss of companionship, guidance, and protection your loved one provided

These awards will vary depending on the situation. Still, generally, they are designed to help grieving families remain financially secure while they mourn their loss and adjust to their new lives.

Proving Negligence

To file a wrongful death claim, you must prove that the other party’s negligence or wrongful conduct caused your loved one’s death. This can include showing that the other driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, was distracted at the time of the accident, or was operating their vehicle recklessly or dangerously.

They will investigate the accident, gather evidence, and build a strong case on your behalf. This may include interviewing witnesses, obtaining the police report, and working with accident reconstruction experts to determine the cause of the accident.

Negotiating With the Insurance Company

A wrongful death lawyer can provide invaluable representation in helping you negotiate with the insurance company after losing a loved one. The lawyer understands all of the relevant laws about wrongful death lawsuits, and they can help you take the necessary steps to file a claim and hopefully secure adequate compensation.

They will be knowledgeable in the finer points of the law, so they can create a legal strategy that considers your unique situation. Legal representation gives you the best chance of receiving a favorable outcome.

Additionally, an experienced wrongful death attorney knows how to navigate any complications that may arise during settlement negotiations, ensuring your rights are met throughout this difficult time.

The Statute of Limitations for Wrongful Death Cases

The statute of limitations for wrongful death cases varies from state to state, but generally, its time frame is between one and four years. States also have different definitions for who may bring a wrongful death claim, such as immediate family members or the deceased’s spouse.

In many states, the court can completely waive the statute of limitations if extreme circumstances prevent filing within the given time limit. This includes hardship, illness, or questions determining who had responsibility for bringing a claim.

Contact a Wrongful Death Lawyer

Filing a wrongful death claim after a fatal car accident can be a complex and emotional process. Hiring a wrongful death attorney to guide you through the legal procedure and fight for the compensation your family deserves can provide peace of mind and help you focus on healing during this difficult time.

A lawyer can review all relevant evidence and build a strong case against the responsible parties. They can also determine if a settlement or trial is necessary to seek compensation for your losses, ensuring the responsible individuals are held accountable for their wrongful actions.

Additionally, having legal representation by your side throughout the process can make the difficult journey of dealing with wrongful death easier to bear.

