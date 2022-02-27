First Photoshoot? 6 Things To Get Prepared For

—

Photoshoot coming soon? First one? Nervous? Alright! Then I have just the thing that can calm your anxiety and get you fully prepared. Let’s see what are those:

1. Pick out clothes early

Clothing is extremely important to make your first photoshoot an epic one. Some photoshoots have a theme that is paired with appropriate lighting, if your shoot is of a similar kind, then it’s advisable to talk about it with your photographer.

Make sure to assemble your items a few days before the shoots. Get them laundered, ironed, pair accessories and makeup organized so that you won’t have to trouble yourself rushing for everything at the last minute.

Also, when I say about wearing proper clothing, I don’t mean that you should wear something you are not comfortable with. Yes, lighting and angles can elevate your look, but when you wear something that is comfortable on you, you will feel good, and when you feel good, your natural charisma will be reflected in your photos.

So, try to include items that are more flattering and comfortable to wear. And say good things to yourself, because we both know you are going to rock it.

2. Get your skincare done the day before

Of course, you are going to get your makeup and hair done professionally on the day of your shoot. But still, you should do proper skincare, haircare, and body care did the day before.

There are basically two reasons for it. Firstly, the makeup works very smoothly and you glow differently. Secondly, you feel good from the inside. And just right now I told you why it is important for your first professional photo shoot.

Get other necessary care done such as shaving, dental care, manicure, and pedicure so that you shine at every candid click.

3. Communicate with your photographer

This is your first photoshoot. It’s okay to be nervous, anxious, and feel clueless about how the shoot is going to be. That is why you should have a photographer by your side who understands this.

Now, all you need to do is trust them and don't stress it over.

Now, all you need to do is trust them and don’t stress it over.

4. Practice your posing skills

Posing skills are extremely important for your first shoot. I know you might have already practiced it a thousand times in front of the mirror and your camera, but let’s prep up one more time. See, if your pose is calm and composed, find out your best angles, and practice.

But hey, don’t get nervous while doing this. It’s natural to feel a bit conscious but if you have worked hard till now, this is the moment you’ll shine. Be confident and be free, this will reflect in your headshots.

5. Pre-plan location

Always, always ask your photographer about the location. Whether it’s going to be done in a studio, on a beach near the lake, or in a forest. Or a park where you find a lot of graffiti !

Knowing your location helps a lot in planning the dates to get some privacy, tickets (in case), and backdrop. It also prepares you to choose the outfits in accordance with the backdrop.

Keep one thing in mind, it’s a wise option to keep a backup location pre-decided because certain things like the weather are not in your control. In these cases, a backup location will ensure your efforts for that day don’t go in vain.

6. Have fun

And last but certainly not least, have fun, my friend.

When the camera is pointed at you, it wants to capture the real you, who is free, lives in the moment, and exudes confidence. Be wild, experiment with yourself, see what works, and implement that. The more fun you have, the better your results will be.

When you will have fun getting clicked, the cameraman will also feel hyped up clicking your portraits. That’s what matters, so get in your perfect outfits, do your makeup, get your poses perfect and remember to just enjoy the process.

Over to you…

These were some of my tips to help you get prepped up for your first photo shoot. Keep these in mind and you will be just fine for it. All the best!

