First-Time Homebuyer’s Guide

—

Buying your dream home can be a daunting task for newcomers because a minor mistake can become a costly lesson. Buying a home still sounds like an essential point of the American dream, that’s why the real estate market is one of the most profitable in the US, with the constantly increasing demand for residential properties.

So here is an update of what you need to take into account before making a first-time purchase and our helpful tips to make your significant purchase process more manageable. However, if you’d like to spend less time searching and quickly filter millions of properties to find the best deal, ofirio.com will provide you with the best investment opportunities in several clicks.

Define the Type of Home that will Best Suit Your Needs

Naturally, you have several alternatives when buying a residential property, and the first point you’ll have to define is the type of property you’d like to live in, whether it’s a traditional house, a comfortable townhouse with a modern take, or a cozy apartment. Besides, each option has its pros and cons, but all of them depend on your ownership goals and your financial health. Although you can save on the purchase price and waste time looking for your fixer-upper in each category, it may take a lot more effort to turn it into a property that fully meets your expectations.

Choose the Right Location

While it’s good to have some flexibility when choosing a neighborhood, this is your call to look for the place where you want to live! Consider factors such as school districts, transportation options, and budget to find a perfect match for your lifestyle, as you deserve to have that acquisition fit your needs and wants. Great attention should be paid to travel time to work. Take your time to scan real estate online resources to get an idea of the availability of homes and what key features they offer.

Manage your Finances

A higher-than-average credit score is a must for future homebuyers in the US, so take care to make sure you are pre-approved before running an offer on a property. Usually, you have to deposit at least 5% of the value of the property you want to own. And it’s often worth spending more time on saving if you can wait longer because a more significant deposit leads to a mortgage deal with a lower interest rate. Besides, based on your credit score, a lender will decide if you are qualified for a loan to buy a house, especially if you’re a first-time buyer. So, make sure you gain a credit score of at least 620, but be forewarned that the higher the score, the better.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Save for a Down Payment

As a first-time buyer, you’ll get access to government programs, tax credits, and federally assisted loans unless you have the common minimum down payment. So, once you get your finances in order, it is time to prepare for a down payment, as you can be rated as a first-time buyer, even if you’re not a newbie. A down payment is money paid upfront of a main financial transaction, and traditionally, lenders prefer to get 20% down. However, you can also find mortgages with lower down payments using a Federal Housing Administration (FHA) or Conventional loans.

Begin a House Search

After you solve all the technical and financial procedures, it is time for you to go on a search for your dream house! If you are a first-time buyer and you feel you’re unfamiliar with the functioning of the real estate market, discuss it with a local real estate agent who can advise on the best neighborhoods and even manage all communication between you and the seller. It’s also helpful to write a list of your property requirements, decide on how many bedrooms you need, and whether parking in the yard is essential, you can’t live without. The more you think about what you want, the easier it will be. Don’t worry, if you can’t put your thoughts together, review as many real estate sites as possible and add to your list as you go.

Make the Offer

Make sure to look up and check the US regulations and laws when making the offer because laws differ in each state. This is also the time to inspect the house by a professional so that you will get a house in good condition. However, if the property needs a lot of renovations to do and you feel that this is not considered in the price, you can try to negotiate it with a seller. And it is worth mentioning that you can only ask for repairs or price reduction before buying the house. Once the inspection is done and you feel that that’s the right property, it is time to ask for a home report from the seller and start your buying process!

Buying a house can take just a few days, even years, but having this step-by-step guide gives you the confidence to make this important step in your life correctly.

—

This content is brought to you by Jane Levis.

iStockPhoto