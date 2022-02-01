Garden Room Lighting: What Are the Options Available?

—

A good garden room can be every bit as versatile and practical as any interior space. Consequently, there are limitless options available when it comes to illumination.

While planning your ultimate garden room from scratch, you will be able to choose from a wide variety of built-in lighting options. You can decide on your preferred configuration and lighting type in accordance with how you intend to use your garden room.

This is the most important consideration of all, as different lights are more suitable than others for different purposes. Mood lighting for example can be great for a cinema room or romantic outdoor relaxation space. By contrast, something much brighter and more practical may be needed for an outdoor office.

It is therefore advisable to consult with your garden room supplier , before deciding which way to go. But as far as aftermarket lighting options are concerned, there are plenty of ways to bring light and life into your garden room.

Desk Lamps

For example, a bright desk lamp can be just the thing for productivity; something to complement the available natural light during the day, while enabling work to continue beyond dusk.

From a broader perspective, the strategic distribution of a few table lamps can create an incredibly relaxing and inviting mood. Rather than focusing on one single central lighting feature of brilliant brightness, try combining a series of lower-output lamps for a cosier vibe.

Freestanding Uplighters

This can be one of the best options for effectively lighting an interior space in full, without the source of light becoming an eyesore. Uplighters naturally result in a gentler and more even projection of light across the space than a traditional downlighter.

The effect is achieved due to the way in which light travels in straight lines and bounces off surfaces. Rather than projecting light directly onto the people, furniture and fixtures in the space, an uplighter bounces the light off the ceiling for more even distribution.

A softer and more relaxing mood is created, which can of course be complemented with desk lamps and feature lighting, if required.

LED Strip Lighting

LED strip lighting has the potential to be the most energy-efficient option of all. Not to mention, one of the easiest types of lighting to install – often with no specialist tools or equipment required.

LED strip lights are usually supplied in a roll, which can simply be fixed in place with a few screws. Paired with a dimmer or smart control unit, it is often possible to adjust everything from the intensity of the light to its color and hue, all with the added bonus of next to no heat output and the reassurance of one of the safest forms of lighting available.

For more information on any of the above or to discuss our bespoke garden rooms in more detail, contact a member of the team at Riverside Garden Rooms.

