Get Daily Email
Join/Login CLOSE
togle menu
togle menu

The Good Men Project

Search...

Get Daily Email

We are the only international conversation about the changing roles of men in the 21st century.

Register Your Email

Become a Premium Member

We have pioneered the largest worldwide conversation about what it means to be a good man in the 21st century.

Your support of our work is inspiring and invaluable.

Register New Account
Home / Everyday Life / Garden Room Lighting: What Are the Options Available?

Garden Room Lighting: What Are the Options Available?

A garden room can be illuminated with a wide variety of built-in fixtures, or by adding your own aftermarket lamps and strip lights to its interior.

by Leave a Comment

A good garden room can be every bit as versatile and practical as any interior space. Consequently, there are limitless options available when it comes to illumination.

While planning your ultimate garden room from scratch, you will be able to choose from a wide variety of built-in lighting options. You can decide on your preferred configuration and lighting type in accordance with how you intend to use your garden room.

This is the most important consideration of all, as different lights are more suitable than others for different purposes. Mood lighting for example can be great for a cinema room or romantic outdoor relaxation space. By contrast, something much brighter and more practical may be needed for an outdoor office.

It is therefore advisable to consult with your garden room supplier, before deciding which way to go. But as far as aftermarket lighting options are concerned, there are plenty of ways to bring light and life into your garden room.

Desk Lamps

For example, a bright desk lamp can be just the thing for productivity; something to complement the available natural light during the day, while enabling work to continue beyond dusk.

From a broader perspective, the strategic distribution of a few table lamps can create an incredibly relaxing and inviting mood. Rather than focusing on one single central lighting feature of brilliant brightness, try combining a series of lower-output lamps for a cosier vibe.

Freestanding Uplighters

This can be one of the best options for effectively lighting an interior space in full, without the source of light becoming an eyesore. Uplighters naturally result in a gentler and more even projection of light across the space than a traditional downlighter.

The effect is achieved due to the way in which light travels in straight lines and bounces off surfaces. Rather than projecting light directly onto the people, furniture and fixtures in the space, an uplighter bounces the light off the ceiling for more even distribution.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

A softer and more relaxing mood is created, which can of course be complemented with desk lamps and feature lighting, if required.

LED Strip Lighting

LED strip lighting has the potential to be the most energy-efficient option of all. Not to mention, one of the easiest types of lighting to install – often with no specialist tools or equipment required.

LED strip lights are usually supplied in a roll, which can simply be fixed in place with a few screws. Paired with a dimmer or smart control unit, it is often possible to adjust everything from the intensity of the light to its color and hue, all with the added bonus of next to no heat output and the reassurance of one of the safest forms of lighting available.

For more information on any of the above or to discuss our bespoke garden rooms in more detail, contact a member of the team at Riverside Garden Rooms.

This content is brought to you by Craig Upton.

Shutterstock

About Craig Upton

Craig Upton supports UK businesses by increasing sales growth using various marketing solutions online. Creating strategic partnerships and a keen focus on detail, Craig equips websites with the right tools to rank in organic search. Craig is also the CEO of iCONQUER, a UK based SEO Agency and has been working in the digital marketing arena for many years. A trusted SEO consultant and trainer, Craig has worked with British brands such as FT.com, djkit.comDevelopment Finance, Serimax and has also supported UK doctors, solicitors, and property developers to gain more exposure online. Craig has gained a wealth of knowledge using Google and is committed to creating new opportunities and partnerships.

guest

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
PinShare1

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

Join The Good Men Project conversation and get updates by email.

0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x