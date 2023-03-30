Getting Back on Track After an Injury

—

Overcoming a serious injury can be hard for a man. When you are used to being strong and active, it can be difficult to adjust to a life where you cannot do the things that used to be easy for you. As a result, you may feel weak, disheartened, and like less of a man than before you got hurt. If you are struggling with feelings of inadequacy after your injury, there are several things you can do to feel more positive about your life again. Here are some of them.

Pursue justice

If your injury was caused by someone else’s actions or negligence, you may have legal options for seeking justice. This can include filing a police report, pursuing a civil lawsuit, or seeking mediation. It is important to do the research and get legal assistance to learn more about the available options. An experienced lawyer can help you to determine the best avenue for recourse and help you obtain fair compensation to cover your pain and suffering, medical expenses, and lost wages.

Getting the person who caused your injury to take responsibility for their actions can be a cathartic and psychologically healing experience. The compensation that you receive will also relieve your financial stress—so you can focus on recovery instead of worrying about how to support your family or pay off your medical bills.

Be realistic about recovery

If you have been injured, it is important to seek medical attention as soon as possible. This can help you get an accurate diagnosis, receive appropriate treatment, and prevent the injury from worsening. Depending on the severity of the injury, it may be necessary to take time off work or limit physical activity. While you may be eager to get back to work or to do the things you enjoy, you must give your body the time and rest it needs to get better. Pushing yourself too hard too soon could lead to more injury.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Talk to your doctor or physical therapist about the best plan for your recovery and put together a realistic timeline for returning to your normal routine. Be patient with yourself and accept the process. By approaching your recovery with reasonable expectations, you can stay positive and avoid feeling discouraged halfway through.

Reach out for support

Recovering from an injury is emotionally challenging. Bottling up your emotions often makes you feel worse and can lead to more severe problems later on. Try to talk to someone about how you feel. It can be tough for a man to express his feelings and reach out for support, but you will be surprised how many people are willing to help lend a listening ear during this difficult time. Tell your loved ones about your struggles and tell them how to help with your recovery process.

Aside from your friends and family, you can also connect with people in similar situations through online or community support groups. You may also find that reading online injury recovery resources or stories about triumph over adversity can be comforting and help you cope better during your healing journey.

Try something new

Just because you are currently unable to do the same things that you used to does not mean that you can never enjoy yourself again. If you love being active but do not want to risk exacerbating your injury, why not try an adaptive sport? Many sports now have adapted versions that are designed for people with less mobility, for instance, wheelchair basketball, sitting volleyball, and recumbent biking . You may be surprised at how easy it is to get started and how fun they are!

If you do not want to do anything too physical just yet, many other indoor pursuits may capture your fancy. You can explore your creative side by learning a new instrument or joining a painting class. These activities can provide you with a sense of adventure that helps to alleviate the feelings of boredom.

Help someone else

There is nothing that improves your self-worth more than helping others. Volunteering at a local charity is a great way to get started. Seeing the positive impact you have on others can boost your mood and give you a sense of accomplishment and pride. Aside from that warm, fuzzy feeling, helping others can also give you a sense of purpose. It is proof that you are still able to contribute to society and make a difference in the world despite being injured.

Volunteering will also help you to connect with new people and have fresh experiences outside of your comfort zone. It will also remind you that you are not the only one with struggles. By focusing on the needs and battles of others, you gain perspective on your own challenges and feel more grateful for what you have.

Remember…

Healing can be hard. By being realistic about your recovery, you can build a strong foundation that will allow you to get well with dignity and ease. Some days you will feel like taking on the world, other days you may just want to spend lying on the couch. Give yourself ample time and space to process your emotions. Check in with yourself often and make sure that you do not let negative thoughts take over. With time and perseverance, you will find that you are tougher than any injury!

—

This content is brought to you by Jessica Lombardy.

iStockPhoto