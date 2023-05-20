Hit and Run Accidents Consequences and Your Rights

—

Every year, thousands of people are injured or killed in hit-and-run accidents across the United States. In a hit and run accident, a driver collides with another vehicle, pedestrian, or bicyclist, and then leaves the scene without stopping to exchange information or render aid. Hit-and-run accidents can be devastating for victims, who are left to deal with physical injuries, emotional trauma, and financial losses. If you are involved in a hit and run accident, it’s important to understand your legal rights and the potential consequences for the responsible driver.

Legal Consequences of Hit and Run Accidents

In most states, leaving the scene of an accident is a crime, and the penalties for hit and run can be severe. The specific consequences depend on the severity of the accident and the state where it occurred, but generally, hit and run can result in fines, jail time, and the suspension or revocation of the driver’s license.

In addition to criminal charges, hit and run drivers may also face civil liability for the harm they caused. Victims of hit and run accidents can sue the responsible driver for damages, including medical expenses, lost wages, property damage, and pain and suffering. If the hit and run driver is identified, their insurance company may be required to cover these damages, up to the policy limits.

However, if the hit and run driver is not identified, victims may still be able to recover compensation through their own insurance policies. Uninsured motorist coverage, which is required in many states, can provide coverage for hit and run accidents where the responsible driver is unknown or uninsured. Additionally, some states have victim compensation funds that can provide financial assistance to hit and run victims.

Your Rights as a Hit and Run Victim

If you are involved in a hit and run accident, there are several important steps you should take to protect your rights and increase the chances of identifying the responsible driver.

First, you should call the police and report the accident as soon as possible. The police can investigate the scene, gather evidence, and file a report that can be used to support your insurance claim or civil lawsuit. It’s also important to seek medical attention for any injuries, even if they seem minor. Some injuries may not become apparent until hours or days after the accident, and delaying medical treatment can make it more difficult to prove that your injuries were caused by the accident.

You should also gather as much information as possible about the accident and the other driver. If you can, write down the license plate number, make and model of the other vehicle, and any other identifying information. If there were witnesses to the accident, ask for their contact information and a brief statement about what they saw. This information can be invaluable in identifying the responsible driver and pursuing compensation.

Finally, you should consult with an experienced personal injury attorney as soon as possible. An attorney can help you understand your legal rights and options, negotiate with insurance companies, and represent you in court if necessary. Many personal injury attorneys offer free consultations and work on a contingency fee basis, meaning that they only get paid if you recover compensation.

Preventing Hit and Run Accidents

While victims of hit and run accidents have legal rights and options for recovery, the best outcome is always to prevent these accidents from happening in the first place. Here are some tips for preventing hit and run accidents:

Always carry adequate insurance coverage, including uninsured motorist coverage, to protect yourself in the event of a hit and run accident.

Be a cautious and courteous driver, and obey traffic laws and signals.

Be aware of your surroundings, and watch for pedestrians and bicyclists.

If you are involved in a minor accident, such as a fender bender, pull over to a safe location and exchange information with the other driver, even if the damage appears to be minimal.

If you witness a hit and run accident, try to obtain as much information as possible about the vehicle and driver, and report the incident to the police.

Hit and run accidents can have serious legal and financial consequences for both the responsible driver and the victim. If you are involved in a hit and run accident, it’s important to understand your legal rights and options for recovery, and to take immediate steps to protect your health and safety. By working with an experienced personal injury attorney and taking preventative measures, you can help ensure that you are protected in the event of a hit and run accident. Consult a car accident lawyer at Simmrin Law Group to learn more about your rights after a collision.

