Holiday Safety Tips 2021

The holidays are right around the corner, and many people don’t realize that there are some steps they need to take to keep themselves and their families and their community safe during this otherwise magical time of year. It’s easy to get caught up in the twinkling lights, delicious food, and gift-giving and forget to take care of business in certain areas, so here are some important reminders for the season.

Fire Safety Is A Must

With the holidays comes a lot of illumination – more than we typically have going on! Think of all the decorations you utilize that require electricity – your outdoor lights, your indoor decor, and of course, your Christmas tree. Making sure you are using the appropriate surge protectors is a given. But, if you are going with a real tree, not artificial, please make sure you are keeping your Christmas tree well-watered. Not doing so will cause it to dry out, making it more of a fire hazard. Of course, unplug all lights when you are not going to be at home to enjoy them!

Protect Your Pets

If you are a pet owner, making sure they are safe during the holidays is also paramount. For starters – did you know Poinsettias, a common flower used in Christmas decorations – is highly toxic to cats and dogs? If you have furry companions, keep these out of reach from them. Additionally, if you’re traveling out of town, make sure you board your beloved pets or hire someone to dog and cat sit. You can also buy specialized silica cat litter that can alert you or the pet sitters to any health issues your cat may develop while you’re away from them. It’s worth the investment for peace of mind.

Monitor Your Socials

While it’s tempting to document your holiday travels on social media platforms like Facebook and Instagram, you may want to hit pause for a minute. Unless you have someone physically staying in your home while you’re gone, you’re advertising to would-be robbers or worse that you are not at home, and your house is unprotected. Even if you have cameras or an alarm system, some people are bold and know their way around those types of safeguards. So, it would be a better idea to wait until you’re home from your holiday travels to post the photos of the great memories you made with friends and family. The “likes” can wait.

If You’re Road Tripping

Whether you decide to go on a road trip with your pets or not is entirely up to you, but make sure you’re covering all your bases when it comes to their safety while traveling. If it’s just you and your loved ones, make sure you’re bringing plenty of healthy snacks for the trip – to avoid the temptation of unhealthy fast food or snacks from convenience stores. You also want to make sure you have plenty of water on hand as well as a first aid kit. Every vehicle needs a first aid kit in it at all times, but definitely during a road trip. You also want to make sure you create the perfect holiday playlist to put everyone in the mood until you get to your destination!

Celebrating Safely

It truly is the most wonderful time of the year, and it is natural to want to enjoy the time you’re spending with friends and family. Make sure if you’re enjoying alcohol that you are doing so responsibly and safely. It goes without saying that you should never drive after you’ve been drinking, so keep things safe by staying at the house where the party is; or by calling a rideshare service if you’re out and about celebrating. You want to be around for many holidays to come – or worse, not hurt anyone else by being irresponsible.

The holidays are a fascinating and beautiful, magical time of year. It’s easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle and fun. However, don’t forget to implement tips like the above mentioned so you can enjoy the holidays worry and stress-free, not to mention safely. May the New Year be filled with abundant blessings for you and those you love!

