The COVID-19 pandemic has called for serious self-isolation, leaving men with idle hands lurking around the house. The norm after work and over the weekends has been replaced with social trends like #StayHome #WFH and #lockdown.

What to do? Many are turning to the home improvements that have been on the to-do list since last year.

Home improvements during COVID-19 have taken priority, since leaving the house to do other stuff is pretty much off the table. Plus, the return on your home improvement investment can be pretty substantial. You can even still call on the pros.

“Having the right parts and equipment on board that are specific to the homes in your area, as well as the right training and knowledge, means you get a professional and the right help when you need it most,” explained Fix It Right, a Melbourne Plumber.

Getting some home improvements done now is optimal, because you have serious time on your hands. Let’s take a look at a few home improvements during COVID-19 you can tackle.

Splash some fresh paint on your front door

This is a great place to start when it comes to home improvements during the self-isolation the coronavirus pandemic has served up. Painting your front door is also easy when compared to other home improvement to-do tasks.

And if you are planning on selling your home, a freshly painted front door can be very beneficial. This is because a home buyer sees the front of the home, especially the front door first.

What color should you paint your front door? Making the door standout is a must. You can choose teal for a calming effect, red to really make that door pop, or white if your home is brick for the classic colonial look.

Break out the pressure washer and spray down the dirty siding

Winter is all but over, leaving a dirty tint on your home’s siding. As the days warm up, why not throw on a pair of shorts and pressure wash that dirty siding. This home improvement is pretty self-rewarding. You can sit back in your favorite lawn chair and admire how clean your home is all summer.

Clean and paint home exterior wood features

You are probably spending way more time on your wood deck, staring at your wood fence, and thinking, “When was the last time I cleaned and painted these wood features?”

Not to worry, because you have plenty of time while in self-isolation to get this home improvement task done. Here’s the 3-step plan:

The first step is to pull that pressure washer back out and clean your deck and/or wood fence.

Next, sand down the wood to strip old paint and smooth surfaces

Once clean and sanded, stain or paint the wood based on your preference

It may take a few days to accomplish this home improvement job during COVID-19 lockdown. But when it is dry, you will definitely enjoy sitting outside way more.

Renovate your bathroom and kitchen

This might seem like a big project at first, but with the right plan, and some help from the professionals, you can renovate any room in your home while on lockdown. Renovating your kitchen and/or bathroom also doesn’t need to be a full-on renovation. You can simply begin with replacing hardware and appliances.

For instance, you can begin your kitchen and bathroom renovation by changing out the knobs and handles. Since you’re self-isolating at home, you can get pretty good deals on hardware fixtures online.

Add a backsplash to your kitchen

One of the best home improvement tasks you can tackle is adding a backsplash to your kitchen. This is where you can get really creative. A kitchen backsplash is normally a tile background that runs along the wall above your countertops.

Since you have time on your hands, you can even create your own kitchen backsplash design by placing individual tiles. The options are endless, and you can purchase tiles and already made backsplashes online. Here are some backsplash kitchen ideas from Elle decor.

Spend some self-isolation time getting your garage in order

The garage is often overlooked when it comes to home improvement tasks. Sadly, the garage is often the messiest and disorganized space of the home. Why not use this time stuck at home to organize your garage to the standards of a professional designer.

Getting your garage in order entails cleaning everything off the shelves, or clearing up random boxes piled up in a corner. Next, build or buy new shelves that speak to the style you want your garage to showcase. For example, if you’re a car nut, you would want a more mechanic, industrial style.

Wrapping up . . .

Idle hands can be annoying and anxiety-filled when stuck at home during this pandemic. However, there are probably plenty of home improvements you can tackle. From basic painting to big room renovations, make the most out of your self-isolation by breaking out the tools and materials.

