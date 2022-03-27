How Can a Hospital Improve the Experience of Patients?

—

Based on the latest reports from the medical sector, an estimated 36 million people are hospitalized each year in the United States. On average, those patients spend four days in the hospital, though this figure varies from one patient to the next. Some patients indicate they’ve had positive experiences while being hospitalized whereas others weren’t so satisfied during their stays. Medical facilities across the country are working to boost their patient experiences and generate more progressive results moving forward.

Enhancing the Patient Experience

Patients’ priorities vary when it comes to their views of hospitals. Obviously, the medical care they receive during their stays is important. Still, not everyone focuses on that primary point. Some place more emphasis on comfort while others are more concerned with their treatment on a more personal level. Companies like Morrison Healthcare are dedicated to bolstering all points of view through a central concept: food. They operate on the belief that wholesome, enjoyable meals can improve patient satisfaction, healthcare providers’ effectiveness, and the overall well-being of everyone involved.

Improving Upon the Basic Elements

As mentioned, not all patients place emphasis on the same aspects of their hospital stays. That means improving their experiences is going to take a multifaceted approach. Overall, amending the situation may require a combination of technology and humanity. By blending the two elements, hospital personnel may be able to generate a higher level of care all the way around.

Exploring the Aspect of Comfort

It’s no secret that being in the hospital isn’t always the most comfortable experience. Beds tend to be hard and awkward despite their adjustability. Hospital rooms almost always seem to be too hot, cold, bright, or dark. On top of that, patients often struggle with adjusting the television channel and volume to their liking. Making beds easier for patients to adjust and bringing control of the lights, shades, television, and other amenities to patients’ fingertips could help resolve those problems. That’s one of the areas in which technology comes into play.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Understanding the Human Element

From another perspective, patients have varying opinions on what constitutes satisfactory healthcare. While the effectiveness of treatments is certainly important, it’s not the only factor to take into account. Quite a few patients view their interactions with doctors and nurses crucial aspects. Many feel they don’t get enough attention from nurses and their needs aren’t attended to quickly enough. Others simply want to be heard, but they feel their thoughts and concerns are ignored by hospital staff. Those issues alone can hamper the healing process.

Technology can play a helpful role in this respect as well. Providing educational materials and other tools via tablets can make patients feel more proactive in their own care. It may also aid in making them feel less ignored and more able to bridge the gap between themselves and healthcare personnel. Still, there’s no substitute for the human element. Though not all hospitals are capable of improving their nurse-to-patient ratios, steps need to be taken to foster the quality of the time nurses are able to devote to each patient.

Keeping Patients Happy and Healthy

Being confined to a hospital room isn’t an ideal situation. Most people are accustomed to a much higher level of freedom than they’re allowed in hospitals. At the same time, being sick or injured makes matters even more difficult. Through technology and ramping up the human element, it may be possible to improve the patient experience. In turn, patients may have more positive results during their hospital stays and enjoy faster, more complete healing.

—

This content is brought to you by Rick Hopkins

iStockPhoto