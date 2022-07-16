How Does Addiction Affect People From All Backgrounds

—

Statistics show that there are over 275,000 adults who are using drug and alcohol services in the UK, with opiate use treatment numbers showing that it’s one of the most common addictions (51%), with alcohol being the second most common (28%).

In reality, these numbers are also likely to be much more conservative than the true amount of addicts currently struggling with addiction in the UK. This is because people tend to be quite secretive about addiction, and may either use confidential addiction services, or simply limp on with their addiction without seeking help such as going to addiction rehab or counselling.

“Unfortunately, with addiction, there’s manipulation and deception.” – Jeremy Camp

The reason that many people are secretive about addiction is that they feel ashamed. This is partly because of a stigma that is attached to the idea of addiction and addicts.

When you think about the statistics above, and you hear the term ‘addict’ it’s possible that you have a stereotype in your mind as to who falls under these sorts of titles and descriptive terms.

Let’s be honest, addict stereotypes are something we’re all used to seeing, either in peer attitudes, in the media, or in the way society treats people who are struggling.

Addicts are often portrayed as the ‘down and outs’ of society, as people who are estranged from the rules we all follow. People who are acting up, who are stumbling through life, who perhaps come from a difficult background.

Firstly, it’s important to recognise that those who are the stereotypical addict, drinking on the street or sleeping rough trying to get their next hit, deserve as much compassion as the next person. These people are also deep into their addiction journey, but they could well have started anywhere in society, with any job, and they could come from any kind of upbringing.

Are some members of society more predisposed to addiction? Yes. Studies tell us that there are strong links between poverty and deprivation and addiction. However, did you know that studies have also shown that by the age of 26 upper-middle-class young adults chances of being diagnosed with addiction are 2-3 times higher than the national rates for people of the same age?

Addiction does not discriminate , and in reality, usually comes from one voluntary choice to do something, whether that is take a drink, snort some cocaine, try recreational drugs at a festival – the beginning of addiction usually doesn’t look so bad at all, that’s how you get sucked in. That high or escape, the social aspect – it all starts out on the up.

It’s only further down the line, when things don’t feel so in control any more that the fun quickly dissipates. When the addiction is being prioritised above friends and family, jobs or basic needs like eating or sleeping, you begin to realise that what started as a choice, and as a bit of fun, is now much more of a burden that’s impacting your entire life in various negative ways.

Many people are also what they consider to be a ‘functioning addict’, long before they are ready to face the truth of their difficult situation.

Maybe you’re going to work looking smart and earning plenty, without any of your colleagues knowing you’re drinking at lunchtime or taking cocaine late into the night.

Maybe you’re in a high social standing and it’s normal in your circle to drink regularly, and nobody has questioned that you’re drinking all the time because you’re not showing any signs it’s a problem – even though deep down you know that it is.

Anybody can take those initial steps that lead to addiction – absolutely anybody. Anybody can find their life spiralling out of control quickly through substance and alcohol abuse. Addiction is a challenging, difficult condition that does not discriminate. It does not care about your age, your ethnicity, your wealth, or your upbringing.

“No one is immune from addiction: it afflicts people of all ages, races, classes and professions.” – Patrick J.Kennedy

Are you struggling with addiction and need confidential help to start getting clean? Don’t worry, you’re not alone. There are many people just like you who are ashamed of their addiction, perhaps because they come from a background that they feel is not usually associated with this kind of problem.

Please understand, addiction can have an impact on anybody, and there is no shame in seeking help for this destructive and terrifying problem.

It’s time to take the first step to the addiction-free life that you deserve.

This content is brought to you by Luke Hickman

