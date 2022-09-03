How Insurance Companies Get Out of Paying Windshield Repair Claims

—
This content is for informational purposes only and is not intended to provide legal advice.
Insurance companies are considered the sworn enemies of consumers, at least when it comes to policy disputes. Consumers are often like putty in the hand of insurance companies as they try to squeeze them out of every penny. Unfortunately, this includes incidents where insurance companies refuse to pay for parts and medical expenses related to a car accident.
The insurance companies are not above trying to get out of paying for road damage. In such cases, a consumer who has suffered a car accident and sustained property damages will have to deal with the Road Fund’s adjudication process. These funds come from private insurers and government sources and are used to repair and maintain our roads.
Claiming That the Windshield Is Not Original
The insurance company will attempt to use the fact that a new windshield was installed as proof that the glass was damaged before the car accident. This is a common strategy because it reduces their responsibility for paying for repairs. According to experts, in most cases, an insurance company will be responsible for covering 80% of the repair cost.
Claiming That the Damage Is Not Severe Enough
Insurance carriers may try to ignore your claim if the glass is cracked or chipped and claim that it was already damaged before the collision. Initially, they will use the windshield replacement to argue the car’s previous damage.
Insurers Want to Shorten the Time Before Paying Claims
When you file a claim with the insurance company, they may try to reduce the time they need to respond. They will ask you for a certain period in which they need to locate your original glass to trace its damage back to the crash. The insurance carriers will also use this period to inspect your vehicle and look for signs of previous damage.
Insurers Will Likely Dispute Your Claim
Insurance carriers will pressure you to prove damages. However, they will use any information they can against you. They will try to come up with “exculpatory evidence” to refute your claims and take advantage of common mistakes made by insureds after accidents.
It is not uncommon for an insurance company to deny a windshield repair claim due to the inaccuracy of the claim form you submitted. They will also try to use information about your vehicle’s mechanical condition as proof that you are making false claims about the crash.
Therefore, it is imperative to carefully consider any repairs made before filing for windshield repair claims.
The Adjuster Can Use the “Chop Shop” Technique
The insurance company may try to use its tie-in with auto body shops to deny your claim. Insurance companies have contracts with certain auto body shops, so they can be sure that their contracted service providers will report any signs of prior damage that they find while performing quality control checks.
Their aim here is to prove that your car had previously sustained damage before the accident, thereby reducing their liability in paying for repairs.
Insurance Companies Might Attempt to Charge You for Depreciation on the Windshield
When making an insurance claim, insurance carriers try to make you pay for any depreciation that may have occurred on your vehicle and its components due to the accident.
They may also attempt to use the value of your car at the time of the accident as proof that it was already damaged before it happened. However, you can avoid this by proving that any deterioration in your car’s condition was due primarily to normal wear and tear rather than a crash.
Insurance Companies May File Fraudulent Claims Against You
Insurance companies that try to use this strategy will be able to get out of paying your claim by arguing that they have found an identical windshield replacement, which they can use as evidence against you.
The insurance companies will then claim that the accident was not severe enough to warrant a windshield replacement. For example, they may attempt to claim that your car’s damage resulted from a minor fender-bender or another non-damaging collision.
Filing a Florida Auto Glass Claim
An Auto glass claim in Florida can be initiated by contacting your insurance company to cover the loss of your windshield. The sad reality of life is that there are minimal options for service for windshield repairs. It’s also true that a recent change in the law makes it difficult for many auto glass repair shops to get paid.
Florida also prohibits auto glass repair shops from selling windshields or any part thereof. This means that most repair shops cannot purchase new windshields or parts, which puts them at a disadvantage when attempting to fix vehicles damaged by the negligent acts of others.
With this law in effect, insurers are now responsible for reimbursing the auto glass repair shop for their costs and then passing it on to you as a deductible on your claim.
Final Thoughts
It is best to contact the car insurance company within a reasonable time after an accident to notify it of the details surrounding your claim. Remember, filing a claim does not necessarily mean that you are going to court or settled for the amount offered as compensation for your damages.
