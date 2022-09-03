How Insurance Companies Get Out of Paying Windshield Repair Claims

Claiming That the Damage Is Not Severe Enough

Insurance carriers may try to ignore your claim if the glass is cracked or chipped and claim that it was already damaged before the collision. Initially, they will use the windshield replacement to argue the car’s previous damage.

Insurers Want to Shorten the Time Before Paying Claims

When you file a claim with the insurance company, they may try to reduce the time they need to respond. They will ask you for a certain period in which they need to locate your original glass to trace its damage back to the crash. The insurance carriers will also use this period to inspect your vehicle and look for signs of previous damage.

Insurers Will Likely Dispute Your Claim

Insurance carriers will pressure you to prove damages. However, they will use any information they can against you. They will try to come up with “exculpatory evidence” to refute your claims and take advantage of common mistakes made by insureds after accidents.

It is not uncommon for an insurance company to deny a windshield repair claim due to the inaccuracy of the claim form you submitted. They will also try to use information about your vehicle’s mechanical condition as proof that you are making false claims about the crash.

Therefore, it is imperative to carefully consider any repairs made before filing for windshield repair claims.

The Adjuster Can Use the “Chop Shop” Technique

The insurance company may try to use its tie-in with auto body shops to deny your claim. Insurance companies have contracts with certain auto body shops, so they can be sure that their contracted service providers will report any signs of prior damage that they find while performing quality control checks.

Their aim here is to prove that your car had previously sustained damage before the accident, thereby reducing their liability in paying for repairs.

Insurance Companies Might Attempt to Charge You for Depreciation on the Windshield