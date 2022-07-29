—

Digital microscopes are a step ahead of conventional microscopes. They allow you to observe your specimen on a larger screen instead of the eyepiece. Digital microscopes have become widely popular in the past years. They are easy to use, tech-savvy, and offer better observation than a simple compound or stereo microscope. While they all essentially look similar, you can find a large variety of them. Thus, it is crucial to buy one that fits your needs.

If you are wondering “how to buy the best digital microscope,” this article tells you all about it. Let us tell you everything from camera resolution to magnification and screen size.

What Is A Digital Microscope?

A digital microscope has an LCD or LED screen attached to the eyepiece. Instead of looking at the specimen through the eyepiece, you can clearly see it on the screen. You may also connect them to a computer or projector for classrooms and conferences.

Digital microscopes come with varying specifications like camera resolution, screen size, software, controls, connectivity, etc.

Buying Guide For The Best Digital Microscope

The most important factors when buying a digital microscope include:

Screen Size

Unlike the conventional light microscope, the most important feature of a digital microscope is not its resolution. Instead, it is the screen size.

Commonly people prefer screen sizes between 4.3″ and 7.1″, and most digital microscope screens come in this size. They are convenient to carry and usually connected to a projector for team viewing. However, you can find some digital microscopes with screens up to 17″. Choose the screen size per your need.

Magnification

Magnification is the second most important characteristic of USB digital microscopes. The magnification of digital microscopes varies vastly. You may find stereo and compound digital microscopes. Stereo microscopes have a lesser resolution of up to 400x (40x and 10x). On the other hand, compound microscopes have a higher resolution of up to 2500x.

Such high-resolution microbiology microscopes help study microorganisms like bacteria . You can select a compound or digital stereo microscope according to your requirements. However, USB microscopes with a higher magnification require a stable stand to avoid shaking.

Zoom

Zoom is inevitable in any microscope despite having a larger area for viewing the specimen. Do not forget to check the zoom capacity of a digital microscope before you buy one. Choose one that offers better zoom to get the best image of your object.

Image Quality

Selecting the best camera resolution when investing in a digital camera is critical. The camera resolution determines the quality of the image you get. Most digital microscopes have a 5 MP camera, but you can also find 12 MP camera quality. Look for a 1080p video quality camera if you wish to record and save videos. Depending on its software, you can also take and save pictures in the digital microscope.

Software

Digital USB microscopes come with different types of software. Some are suitable for recording and saving videos within the microscope. At the same time, others connect to a computer for better visibility. Make sure to check the details of the software thoroughly to see what the microscope supports. Check for capturing pictures, viewing and saving them, and editing.

Compatibility

Besides the functions like saving and editing pictures, it is critical if the microscope is compatible with your device. Most digital microscopes are Windows and Mac compatible. However, some do not work properly with iOS or Mac. Ensure that the microscope you buy works well with your PC or laptop.

Illumination

Illumination is an inevitable part of any microscope. Digital microscopes require the best-quality illumination sources to produce bright images. Most digital microscopes use LED lights as they are energy-efficient and do not emit much heat. Some models come with 6 or 8 lights while others have two extra ones. You can control the lights through the panel on your microscope or the computer.

Sensors

CCD and CMOS sensors are the most popular ones. Yet, most digital microscopes have CMOS sensors to provide a clear image with high-quality colors for easy identification of the specimen.

Material

While the body and material of a digital microscope are not the primary decision-making factors, they must not be ignored. It is best to opt for a metal body with glass lenses. Some low-quality microscopes come in a plastic body. However, they are not well-suited for professional use. They are preferred for young science enthusiasts and amateurs. Read more about student microscopes at Biomadam .

Accessories

Typically digital microscopes come with a user manual and a few blank slides. Some also give you a connecting USB cable. However, the accessories solely depend on the manufacturer’s choice. USB digital microscopes for children also have prepared slides for a start.

Warranty

Microscopes usually do not come with extensive warranties. Often you may come across a few days or months warranty. Still, some companies provide up to a 5-year warranty for their digital microscopes.

Purpose Of Use

It is vital to keep the purpose of your purchase in mind when buying a digital microscope. The specifications of the right microscope for your needs depend highly on your requirements. For example, a microbiologist would prefer a high-magnification microscope, whereas a gem analyst may prefer a larger screen LCD digital microscope.

Budget

If you have not determined a budget for your digital microscope yet, we suggest you do. You can find USB digital microscopes for as little as $45 to as much as $3000. They come with varying specifications and are fit for particular needs. Paying a little extra often provides better quality and improved features. It is better to keep a little margin if you get something you would love.

The Bottom Line

Buying the best digital microscope for your needs majorly depends on how well you understand what you are looking for. Once you know, it is so easy to choose. You may select a small LCD of 4.3″ or opt for a 17″ one. The wide variety of camera resolution and lens magnification offers more choices. Coin and gem analysts usually require less magnification, while people having career in medicines , science, microbiology, and genetics prefer high magnification. Look for what you need, and we are sure you will find a good one in your budget.

