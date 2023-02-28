How to Choose Your Front Door for a Newly Bought House

—

When you purchase a new home, one of the first things you want to consider is the front door. This is the first thing visitors will see when they come to your home, and it can also be an important part of your home’s overall curb appeal.

Choosing the right front door can be a daunting task, but with a little bit of knowledge and planning, you can make the perfect choice for your home.

Consider the Material

The material is one of the first things you should consider when choosing a front door. The most popular materials for front doors include wood, steel, and fiberglass. Each has its own set of benefits and drawbacks, so it’s important to think about what will work best for your home.

Wood: Wood is a popular choice for front doors because it can be painted or stained to match the exterior of your home. It also offers a traditional look that many homeowners prefer. However, wood can be expensive and requires regular maintenance to keep it looking good.

Steel: Steel is a more durable and low-maintenance option compared to wood. It is also more energy-efficient and can be painted to match the exterior of your home. However, it is not as aesthetically pleasing as wood and is prone to dents and scratches.

Fiberglass: Fiberglass is a more modern and energy-efficient option compared to wood and steel. It is also more durable and low maintenance. However, it can be more expensive than wood and steel and may not have the same aesthetic appeal.

Think About Energy Efficiency

Another important factor to consider when choosing a front door is energy efficiency. If you live in a climate that experiences extreme temperatures, it’s important to choose a front door that can help keep your home cool in the summer and warm in the winter.

Insulated: Insulated front doors are the most energy-efficient option and can help reduce your energy bills. They are also quieter than non-insulated doors, which can be a bonus if you live on a busy street.

Low-E Glass: Low-E glass is a type of glass that is coated with a special material that reflects heat. This can help reduce the amount of heat that enters your home during the summer and can also help keep your home warmer during the winter.

Weatherstripping: Weatherstripping is a simple and affordable way to improve the energy efficiency of your front door. It helps seal the gaps around your door, preventing drafts and making your home more comfortable.

Think About Security

Another important factor to consider when choosing a front door is security. A secure front door can help keep your home and family safe from burglars and other intruders.

Solid Core: A solid core front door is the most secure option. This type of door is made of solid wood or other material and is less likely to be kicked in or pried open.

Deadbolts : A deadbolt is a type of lock that is installed on the top and bottom of the door. It provides additional security and can be locked from the inside and outside.

Peephole: A peephole is a small hole in the door that allows you to see who is outside without opening the door. This can be a great security feature if you have young children or if you live in a busy area.

Consider Aesthetics

Finally, when choosing a front door, it’s important to consider the aesthetics. The front door is often the focal point of the home’s exterior, so it’s important to choose a door that complements the style of your home and adds to its overall curb appeal.

Style : The style of your front door should match the overall style of your home. For example, a traditional wooden door with a classic design would be a great choice if you have a traditional home. A sleek, minimalist door would be a better fit if you have a modern home.

Color: The front door's color should also complement your home's exterior. Neutral colors like black, white, and gray are always a safe choice, but you can also choose a color that stands out and makes a statement.

Hardware: The hardware on your front door, such as the doorknob and knocker, can also add to the overall aesthetic. Choose hardware that matches the style and color of your door for a cohesive look.

It is also a good idea to consult with a professional or a contractor for front door replacement in Naperville to help you make the best decision for your home.

With a little research and planning, you can choose a front door that looks great and keeps your home safe and energy-efficient.

—

This content is brought to you by Timothy Walton.

iStockPhoto