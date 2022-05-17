How to Find Affordable Auto Insurance on a Budget

—

One doesn’t have to tell a father-to-be that life is about to change. Becoming a father is filled with fears, old hurts, and panic about not being good enough. There’s so much to think about, including how to save money without sacrificing quality. You’ll find that there’s a solution to just about everything, including finding affordable auto insurance on a budget .

Why do people overpay for car insurance?

Far too often, people pay too much every month for car insurance. This isn’t something that people are doing on purpose. They just don’t realize that they need to check back for better car insurance quotes continuously. The days of sticking with one company and getting the best rates are long gone.

Thankfully, there are so many options in the car insurance marketplace that searching every few months is easier than ever.

Pros of Budget Auto Insurance Providers

Sure, you’ve heard of the major insurance carriers, but you might not be familiar with more budget auto insurance providers. There are pros and cons to the smaller insurers, but here are the benefits of working with a smaller carrier:

Focus on service. The smaller carriers have a smaller population of policyholders to work with, so they try to focus on retaining them for more extended periods.

More forgiving than major carriers on driving history. Sometimes a smaller carrier is much more willing to give you a great rate, even if your driving history isn't perfect.

If you're looking for the most flexible providers, the smaller players in the market definitely fulfill this need.

The benefits are strong enough to give these budget auto insurance providers a look. Even if you don’t get the best quote, it doesn’t hurt to see what they have to offer.

New dads or dads-to-be can best prepare for fatherhood and the increased car insurance costs that come with it by taking the time to shop around and find the best deals.

Cons of Budget Auto Insurance Providers

Of course, we have to talk about the downsides of these budget auto insurance providers, just to make sure that we’re being as fair as possible.

Limited hours. One of the most significant downsides of working with a smaller company is that they tend to work only during regular business hours. This means that if you need to service your policy, you’ll have to go online or wait until they’re open.

Rates have strong variance. Not everyone gets a cheap car insurance policy with the smaller players. Some drivers report that they were rated higher. Your mileage will vary (no pun intended).

Limited technology. If you're looking for a company that will let you go from start to finish entirely online, the smaller players in the market might not be a great fit. They use independent agents to write policies, which means you'll have to talk to someone.

As you can see, the downsides aren’t dealbreakers. For example, talking to someone instead of going through the entire process online doesn’t add that much delay, and you could get a better rate in the process.

Top Budget Car Insurance Companies

We wanted to give you a few options in terms of what type of car insurance to search for and the best companies offering affordable auto insurance on a budget. Each company uses its own underwriting procedures, just like the major insurance carriers.

Remember that with many of the smaller insurance carriers, the focus is on a handful of states, and most of these regional players will work directly through independent insurance agents. While this doesn’t affect your policy, it can take a little longer because you’ll have to work with a person instead of just starting a policy entirely online.

Mercury Insurance

This insurance company operates in a limited number of states but offers competitive rates on car insurance. Mercury is available in the following states: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. So if you’re in any of those 11 states, you’re able to get a quote from them.

Not only do they offer protection in the event of an accident, but they also have other insurance products like home systems protection, identity management protection, and renter’s insurance .

Secura

One of the more interesting characteristics of Secura is that it is a mutual insurance company, which means that it’s owned by its policyholders. Profits have the potential to be rebated back to the people holding policies with the company.

Even if that’s not something that’s on your mind, the company does offer insurance in 13 states. Those states include Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, and Wisconsin.

Hastings Mutual

Hastings is another regional player that focuses on offering insurance in a small number of states to provide great rates and real value. They serve Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin. So if you’re in one of those states, you can get a quote.

Unfortunately, Hastings Mutual does not offer an online quote search. To get started with this company, you’ll have to find an agent for a quote.

The Road Ahead

Being a new dad is a time of wonder, frustration, and a true exercise in patience. However, once you bring home your little one from the hospital, you’ll be amazed at all the milestones that happen even in the first few weeks.

They’re a precious child that will grow up to surprise you with all the insights and adventures that they get into. Protecting them while you’re traveling with excellent car insurance is just part of the mission.

Don’t worry: Everyone is nervous as a first-time parent, and we all have things that we would tell our younger selves . Go back through this guide, search for multiple auto insurance quotes, and take your time. You don’t have to accept the first quote that you find, and you certainly don’t have to worry that you won’t find anything that meets your needs.

Luke Williams writes and researches for the auto insurance comparison site, 4AutoInsuranceQuote.com . His passions include best practices for insurance, car ownership, and other ways people can drive with peace of mind.

