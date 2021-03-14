How to Find the Best Criminal Defense Attorney

—

Facing a criminal charge is intimidating, sometimes daunting even. In situations like this in order to defend your rights, you have to find a lawyer who will handle your case. However, it is crucial that you find a lawyer who can manage and present your case in court in the best way possible.

Knowing what exactly a criminal defense attorney is and what services they provide helps one to choose a lawyer in said circumstances. A criminal defense lawyer is a barrister (or a lawyer) who defends individuals or companies charged with criminal activity. He or she acts as a defender, guide, and mentor to the defendant. Defense lawyers can be grouped into two categories: lawyers who are appointed and paid by the government and lawyers whom the defendant directly or sometimes indirectly chooses. If someone cannot afford a lawyer because of financial reasons the government appoints a lawyer to represent that person. They are called ‘public defenders’. But if possible it’s best to select a private lawyer, an attorney who is chosen by the defendant himself or herself for the best possible defense as private lawyers tend to be more dedicated to their clients. Some law firms like Goldman & Associates provide attorneys who advise their clients (individual or companies) about their legal rights, responsibilities, take responsibilities and investigate the case thoroughly, offer counsel and if needed represent their clients in court. If stuck with an incompetent lawyer, you can be sure that not only you will lose the case but also have to pay more than you need to, whether it’s a hefty fine or prison time. So, finding an excellent lawyer is like winning half the fight.

Get Recommendation and Search Online

Your family and friends are the best places to get recommendations for a defense lawyer. Ask the person you trust and know to be experienced and then research online. You may get recommended by a law firm or an individual attorney. Whichever it is, go online and research. Search for their credentials and field of practice. Not every lawyer practices criminal law. Since the practice of law is as named- practice, you want someone who practices in this area of the law.

Meet and Ask Your Attorney

After you have done your research and selected a firm or someone, it’s time to meet with them. If you are getting help from a law firm they may recommend someone on their own. Meet with him or her. Ask for their credentials and their specialty. Different lawyer specializes in different cases. So, try to figure out who is the most suitable for you and your defense. Don’t be afraid to ask for any information regarding their practices. A good attorney has nothing to hide about their capabilities.

Attorney’s Response

In defense cases, time is of the essence. If you’re losing precious time, you’re losing the case. A good attorney should be quick, swift, and smart. A lawyer has a lot of work and a very short time. He or she has to investigate the case, gather all the scattered information, analyze the evidence and build a strong case for your defense. Without sufficient accuracy and speed, an attorney won’t be able to help you. If the attorney is contacting you or responding to your calls or emails right away, he may be the right one for your defense. You have to at least two or three steps ahead of your opponent and making sure that you do so is the work of your attorney.

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Fees and Bills

Don’t hesitate to ask for an attorney’s fee. A good attorney knows his ability and knows his worth. If he isn’t bringing up this topic or trying to avoid it, you need to think again and find some confidence enough to ask for a proper bill. It’s very important to get this out of the way because not everyone has the same financial stability. You need to know that you can afford his or her services and need to be able to trust them before sharing personal and sensitive information with them.

Dedication and Confidence

A good attorney is dedicated to his client. He should listen to your side of the story, analyze it and represent it in your best interest. He should be confident in front of you and in front of the judge because in the courtroom he or she represents not just your case but also you. If he is calm and cool in your meetings, he should be the same in court. He should have a frequent meeting with you to understand the situation perfectly and also counsel you. He should keep you aware of the possible outcomes of the case so that you can stay strong. It’s his duty to do so. If he is doing all these then you may rest assured. You may be in good hands.

First Impression

First impressions are very important. Someone may sweet talk you to accept their services so before the consultation, remember your first impression of the attorney. Your instinct can help you make the right choices in the right time. A good and trusted attorney has a feel of confidence and weight around them. If you can feel that at first glance, then engage.

A good criminal defense attorney will try their best to handle your case swiftly and positively. He or she will make sure that you stay “Innocent until proven guilty”. And if found guilty your lawyer will make sure that your allotted punishment or fine is befitting the crime done. Remember, a good defense attorney’s code is not someone who judges, but defends you and your rights. So even if this feels challenging, finding the best criminal defense attorney is rewarding.

—

This content is sponsored by Shahina Parvin.

Photo: Shutterstock