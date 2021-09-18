How to Find the Right Funeral Home When a Loved One Dies

—

It is never easy when a loved one dies. It doesn’t matter who in your life passes, they leave behind grieving people and a bunch of things to get done. Death is never at the right time, but when you’re in the throes of grief, the logistics of the burial, funeral, or another service are quite daunting. One of the things that you need to do is find the right funeral home. These days the best funeral homes offer a wide range of services. Below are some tips for when a loved one dies and you need to find the right place to lay them to rest.

Choose the Right Location

One of the most important things about finding a funeral home is where it’s located. You want the person’s family and friends to be able to attend the services. Those closest to the person, yourself for example, need to be able to travel to the location to sign paperwork and pay for the services. When you’re looking for a local funeral home, thinking about the location is the first thing that you do. While you might not have many options, your decision process shouldn’t stop at the place that is closest to you.

Find One with the Services You Need

Choosing the funeral home for your loved one’s final resting place comes with all kinds of uncomfortable questions. You will have to know exactly what you’re looking for from this kind of establishment. The top funeral homes offer all kinds of services. These include proper communication channels with medical personnel, filing legal paperwork, and social security notification, but they go beyond files and documents.

Funeral homes have climate-controlled holding areas, embalming, dressing, and cosmetic care. For the funeral services and committal, you will want the religious preference to be honored and respected. They will also need a disposition permit. You probably didn’t think there would be this much involved with a funeral service, but you aren’t just arranging the funeral. You’re setting up the person’s final resting place.

Individual Specifics

You will also need to think about who the person was. Your loved one who has passed had a life that was defined by their experiences. First, you should consult the will. What does it say about their final resting place? What did they want? Did they want to be cremated? Did they have a spouse who they will be sharing their final resting place with? If the person was in the military, they may have even wanted to go to a military-specific funeral home. It doesn’t matter whether they died in the war or were a veteran, many of these people want to rest with their fellow soldiers.

Even if the person’s will doesn’t say anything about their final resting place, it is a good idea to ponder who they were and what they would want. It’s not just to respect them, of course, that is a huge part of it—this kind of thought will also facilitate the grieving process.

The Environment

What kind of environment do you want your loved one to rest in? Think about the fact that people will be visiting their grave or headstone. Many of these establishments have a garden, a chapel, or somewhere nice to think about the dead. No one wants their loved one to be in a place that is drab, depressing, and dark. Instead, choose a funeral home that celebrates the lives of the people who rest there. While you might not be in the mood for positivity or celebration when the person dies, your feelings will change and you don’t want to be stuck with a funeral home no one wants to go to.

Budget & Visit

Finally, no one wants to think about this part, but you have to think about your budget. There is likely money set aside for this, and it is never really enough. Your budget will determine a lot about your choice. Once you have a realistic look at what you can spend, you should visit more than one funeral home to get a feel for the vibe. Only then will you know which one to choose.

Burying a loved one is difficult, and it’s absolutely understandable to experience grief over their loss, especially during the funeral planning process. The whole process and logistics surrounding the funeral services and their final resting place. But use it as a way to work through the process and be realistic about where they will lay to rest and the choices will be made for you.

—

This content is brought to you by Anne Davis.

Shutterstock