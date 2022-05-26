How to Help Someone in a Motorcycle Accident

—

Accidents happen daily, and sometimes people are seriously injured. While car crashes are bad enough, motorcycle accidents often result in more severe injuries. If you witness a collision, it’s essential to know how to help the victim.

Start by reporting the crash to the authorities and call for an ambulance. Do not attempt to move the victim⁠—if they appear injured⁠—as you risk causing further harm. Comfort the survivor to the best of your ability and help them keep calm.

Report the Accident

The first thing you should do is call 911 to report the accident. This will ensure that medical help is on the way as soon as possible. If the victim is unconscious or not breathing, you may need to perform CPR. If you’re not trained in CPR, emergency personnel will give you instructions on what to be doing before they arrive on the scene.

Also, stay on the line with the dispatcher until they tell you it’s okay to hang up the call. They may have additional instructions for you or want to ask you more questions about the accident.

Contact a Motorcycle Accident Injury Attorney

If someone has been in a motorcycle accident, contact an experienced motorcycle accident injury attorney. An Augusta motorcycle accident lawyer can help them understand their legal rights and can fight for the compensation they deserve. Attorneys will also deal with the insurance companies so the injured party can focus on recovery.

A lawyer can help:

Get medical bills paid

Receive compensation for pain and suffering

Get lost wages reimbursed

Do Not Move the Victim

If at all possible, do not move the victim. This is especially important if the victim is unconscious or has a back or neck injury. Moving them could make the injury worse. If you must move them, do so very carefully. Since they’re already injured, you don’t want to cause more harm inadvertently.

The best thing to do is wait for emergency personnel to arrive, assess the situation, and decide how to best move the victim.

Assess the Situation

Once you’ve reported the accident, take a look around and assess the situation. If the motorcycle is on fire, move it away from flammable objects and extinguish the flames. If fuel leaks from the bike, try to contain it using sand, dirt, or a fire extinguisher.

If the victim is still on the motorcycle, you may need to stabilize the vehicle to prevent it from tipping over. You can do this by placing rocks or other heavy objects on either motorcycle side. Avoiding further injury is always the priority, so use your best judgment when approaching the accident scene.

Comfort the Victim and Keep Them Calm

Once you’ve taken care of the practical matters, it’s time to comfort the victim. If they’re conscious, try to keep them calm and reassure them that help is on the way. If they’re in pain , see if there’s anything you can do to ease their discomfort, such as applying pressure to a bleeding wound.

If the victim is unconscious, gently shake them and try to get them to wake up. If they don’t respond, leave them in their position and wait for emergency personnel to arrive.

Above all, remember to stay calm. The victim is likely feeling scared and confused, and they’ll need your help to get through this difficult time.

Document the Scene

If you have a camera or phone with a camera, take pictures of the accident scene. Be sure to get photos of the damage to the motorcycle and any other vehicles involved in the accident. You can also help the victim get the contact information of any witnesses to the accident.

It would be best if you also took pictures of any injuries the victim sustained. This will be important evidence if you need to file an insurance claim or personal injury lawsuit.

Final Thoughts

No one ever expects to be in a motorcycle accident, but unfortunately, these happen. If you witness a crash, following the tips above can help you ensure that the victim gets the medical attention they need and protect their legal rights.

