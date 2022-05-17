How to Know Which Supplements Should You Take and When?

—

Although people have become increasingly aware of the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle in recent years, the advice on adhering to this can be extremely confusing.

One of the main puzzles people must unravel relates to supplementation and whether it actually improves our health in any way.

With that in mind, we take a closer look at supplements to assess which ones you should take and at what stage of your life it is safe to introduce them.

Introducing supplements

Generally speaking, supplements are manufactured products in the form of powders, liquids, tablets, capsules, gel caps, or soft gels intended to supplement the diet.

Supplements may contain amino acids, herbs, botanicals, micronutrients (vitamins, minerals), and many other ingredients.

While nutritionists advise that supplements are no substitute for eating a healthy diet, it is not always feasible to achieve this in an increasingly hectic world.

Diets usually lack several nutrients, which means it is advisable to take a multivitamin and mineral supplement that contains 100 percent of the Nutrient Reference Value (NRV).

Supplements are often geared towards certain groups defined by gender, age, dietary requirements, or specifically towards people who are working out.

Having established the basics of supplements, let’s determine how they should be used at different times during the life cycle.

The formative years

Laying the foundations for a healthy lifestyle should begin at an early age, although it is imperative this is carefully managed to ensure youngsters do not place unnecessary strain on their bodies.

Parents are generally aware that their children should eat healthily and be active, but many are unsure whether it is appropriate to consider supplementation.

In most cases, children should be able to get enough nutrients from their food intake, but there may be instances where supplements are required.

With regards to fitness, children up to the age of 13 should be able to establish a solid base level without doing anything beyond their normal activities.

Introducing elements of weight training from the age of 14 onwards is perfectly fine and can continue throughout the rest of a person’s life.

Supplementation becomes a consideration at this point, although most teenagers should be able to get the nutrients they need from their diet.

Allowing teens to take specialty vitamins can help teach the responsibility of addressing certain nutritional deficiencies through supplementation.

However, these will have no impact if someone is not committed to following a healthy nutrition plan as they transition towards adulthood.

Pre-workout supplementation

While healthy foundations can be laid during someone’s teenage years, things can change dramatically when they become an adult.

The demands of work and family often result in regular exercise falling by the wayside, but this can be a recipe for disaster.

Exercising daily controls weight, improves heart health, boosts your mood, increases energy and helps to promote much better sleep.

Physical activities should be a mix of strength training and aerobics to provide the maximum benefits throughout your adult years.

Whether you are a day-to-day athlete or training for the Olympic Games, pre-workout supplementation can play an integral role in your fitness regime.

Branch chain amino acids (BCAAs) and creatine are amongst the most popular pre-workout ingredients and can provide major gains when used as part of a formalized fitness plan.

Creatine is a particularly useful performance-enhancing supplement, as you cannot get the benefits it provides through diet alone.

Studies have also shown that creatine offers several other health benefits including enhancing glycemic control, reducing the risk of heart disease and improving rehabilitation outcomes.

Supplementation as a recovery aid

If you commit fully to regular exercise there will be times when you will need time to recovery from the strain you have placed on your muscles and joints.

Regardless of whether you have gone for a long walk in the countryside or pounded out endless miles on an exercise bike, supplementation can aid the recovery process.

High-grade omega-3s and joint recovery formulas can speed up recovery and allow you to continue exercising without too much trouble.

BCAAs, Beta-Alanine and Citrulline Malate are among the supplements that have been proven to have a positive effect on recovery.

They can be introduced as early as high school age, especially if someone is competing in high-intensity sports such as American Football or ice hockey.

The anti-inflammatory properties of these types of supplements are also extremely effective as a preventative measure for all adults.

Taking supplements of this nature is appropriate even if you are not feeling joint discomfort at the moment, as they can work in a pre-emptive manner.

Ultimately, if you push your body hard enough something will ache at some point, but supplements can undoubtedly help to ease the pain.

Sleep-related supplementation

Getting enough sleep each night is not only important for health and wellbeing but also plays an important role in the recovery process.

With nearly half of adults in the United States sometimes struggling to sleep, it is easy to see why supplementation has become so prevalent in this area.

Some research studies suggest that melatonin supplements can ease sleep issues, although it is only advisable to take these for a few weeks or months.

Lavender is another popular sleep supplement as its scent slows your heart rate, lowers your blood pressure and reduces skin temperature.

Cannabidiol (CBD), a compound in marijuana and hemp plants, has become increasingly popular as a supplement in recent years.

It does not contain the same psychoactive effects as cannabis, but has been proven to aid sleep and reduce feelings of anxiety.

Glycine, chamomile, 5-HTP and tart cherry juice are other supplementary products that have been found to help people sleep better.

As with every other type of supplement, it is always advisable to consult with a health professional before introducing them into your diet.

