How to Move House With a Partner

Moving is a process that is exciting and terrifying at the same time. It is pretty difficult to be prepared to. Luckily, numerous couples have been through this many times over the years, and their experience can help you move with your partner much easier.

There Will Be Some Stress

First and foremost, it is important to understand that moving will cause some stress, whether you will do it by yourself or call San Francisco Bay Area local movers. Discuss this with your partner beforehand and prepare yourselves for all these emotions and possible desire to kick and shout while going through it. As long as both of you will be able to remember the main goal of this move, you will find the strength to shake it all off and move forward to this new life adventure.

Assign Roles and Responsibilities

To make your move efficient and also less painful, it is advised to split responsibilities between the two and take on these tasks separately. While some things might require both partners to be present, it is generally easy to have one person pack and the other handle the paperwork or administrative questions (such as electricity, water, Wi-Fi, etc.). We all know how difficult it becomes for two people to stay in the kitchen, and this is one of those cases. It is better for efficiency and also your mental health to take on the tasks you can manage and focus on them instead of being all over the place.

Please remember not to take on something you cannot do physically or mentally. Better leave it for your partner or work on it together. Be honest with each other, and you will be able to get all the work done perfectly.

Make a List before the Move

You better start putting things on the list as soon as you have a single thought about moving. Make a habit of writing down all the things you need to do and stuff you need to pack, throw away, or donate. The more you list in advance, the smaller your chances of forgetting something important. Even if you have a good memory, remember that moving can be quite stressful; so, it is always nice to have a backup written down somewhere. This can be very therapeutic for couples in such nerve-racking times.

Declutter as You Go

Moving is a great chance to take a look at your belongings and let go of some of the stuff that you do not really need all that much. Why would you want to take the additional weight with you anyway if it is already difficult? In addition, people often move from houses to apartments or smaller spaces, which makes decluttering crucial. Moving by yourself means throwing away some of your stuff, but moving with a partner concerns possessions from both sides. In this situation, it is extremely important to be respectful and understand each other, even if someone wants to keep some junk that carries precious memories. One man’s trash is another man’s treasure, right? You can make two piles for all the stuff you want to keep or throw away. The third pile for donations is optional, but it is always nice to donate good things that you no longer need to a shelter or any other organization. Just sort your stuff one thing at a time one after another to make it fair. Respect each other’s choices and be considerate.

Use Professional Help

There are many moving companies that can do it professionally and save you from a lot of anxiety for sure. This can also be cost-efficient as the workers will do it as quickly and smoothly as possible. Otherwise, you would have to look for moving trucks and packing materials yourself. Not to mention lifting heavy boxes, which some might consider a workout, but not everyone is of the same opinion.

Pack a “First Week” Box

One rule of thumb that you have to learn by heart is packing a “first-week” box when moving. It is important to keep all necessities that you will need right after moving in one place to avoid unpacking everything in search of a toothbrush, hairdryer, or a pair of pajamas. While it is convenient to sort all your belongings into categories such as clothes, décor, tableware, etc., all the necessities should go in one separate box. Pack away some outfits for you and your partner to wear on the first days after moving, hygiene items, some kitchenware, and so on.

Having at least some cooking utensils for your first week in a new home is truly important as you cannot eat takeaway throughout all the unpacking. This process can be as exhausting and lengthy as moving itself; so, try to take care of yourself and your partner by cooking some healthy and delicious meals to lift up your spirits.

Keep Calm

All the tips on easy moving are great, but in reality, there will be always some stressful situations, even if you find an affordable moving company here. But this does not mean that all the efforts to make things go smoother are pointless. Try to keep calm and think about your life in the new place with the person you love. This will help to overcome any obstacles on your way.

Overall, moving is something that every couple has to face at least once in their life. This is the time when you and your partner need to support each other the most. Together, you can figure out the best strategy for moving and avoid unnecessary stress with these handy tips. Just do not rush. Talk to each other more often, and you will enjoy your new place soon.

