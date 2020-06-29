How To Plan a Small Gathering

—

In the past few months, people around the world have had to postpone many of their regular gatherings. Weddings have been postponed, birthday parties have been changed to neighborhood drive-by celebrations and family reunions have been canceled. The Coronavirus pandemic has affected so many parts of our daily lives including our desire to gather with family and friends in celebration.

Although the strict social distancing guidelines that have been enacted around the world are for the protection of the public, it has been tough on the social nature of people to adapt to keeping to themselves. As the COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, people are starting to cautiously gather in small groups.

If you are thinking about hosting a small gathering in celebration, there are a few things that you should consider to keep your guests safe. Whether you want to celebrate your family’s missed birthdays or just host a barbeque where you can treat your neighbors to your famous pork belly recipe, it’s important to be aware of the continued risk of Coronavirus infection. Let’s take a look at a few tips that will help you plan your small gathering during COVID-19.

Limit Your Numbers

You may see that many cities and towns are beginning to open their economies back up and lift certain “shelter in place” restrictions. As a way to keep the economy running, these measures may be necessary but that doesn’t mean that Coronavirus is no longer lurking in the population. It’s a good idea to limit your party guests to the recommended number of less than 10.

Consider Your Guest List

Coronavirus is transmitted by person-to-person contact and can be especially dangerous for seniors and those that already have a compromised immune system. When you are making your guest list, be sure to consider everyone’s safety. It may be a good idea to wait a bit longer to invite grandparents or older relatives or those that have any current health issues.

Although you are missing your loved ones, it’s not worth the risk to them to include them in your invitations.

Outdoor Venue

With the weather warming up into the summer months, it’s the perfect time to move your celebration outdoors. Fresh air and the room to set up your friends at a safe distance makes an outdoor venue the perfect solution to host a party during the Coronavirus pandemic. You can set up chairs in a wide circle, giving everyone a distance of 6 feet or create small seating areas for 3-4 people to sit and chat around your yard.

Plated Meals

The question of safety during food preparation should be the main consideration when you are planning your party. Instead of hosting a buffet-style meal where many people will be in contact with the food, consider doing a plated dinner served by one person only. You can also invite your guests to bring their own picnic-style meals from home that they have prepared themselves.

Sanitization Center

It’s still considered to be a bit risky to host any sort of gathering even with the conditions of the pandemic starting to improve in some areas. It’s a good idea to err on the side of caution and be proactive in keeping your guests safe. When your guests arrive you can direct them to a “Sanitization center” where they can wash their hands or use hand sanitizer before joining the party. You can also have masks available to those who will feel more comfortable wearing some extra protection.

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways in which we work, live and socialize. The good news is that it won’t last forever. If you are planning to host a small gathering, remember that it is your responsibility to have the best interest and safety of all your guests in mind.

