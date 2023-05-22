How to Work on Becoming the Best Version of You

—

Self-improvement is a topic that attracts considerable interest, these days. Walk into any bookshop, and you’ll find rows of bestsellers, all promising the secrets that will allow you to unlock your true potential.

Self-improvement is, of course, a worthy ambition. But it might not be easy to see exactly where the improvements are to be made. You might be able to enumerate many perceived flaws in your character, appearance, or performance at work. But the solutions to these problems might not be obvious.

By forming the right habits, and treating self-improvement as a continual process rather than a one-off fix, you can enjoy the benefits, while still being kind to yourself. Do this, and you’ll be an asset to yourself as well as those around you.

Prioritize

We live in an age of constant distraction. It’s easy to start the day by answering a few emails and end up spending the entire morning doing it. You might not feel you have time to function, let alone spare time to devote to self-improvement.

Here’s where you have to make a conscious effort to improve yourself. Decide how much time you’re going to spend on your priorities, and then stick to the commitment. Treat it like any other professional or personal obligation.

Health

Just about everyone wants to be healthy. But good health can be supported only through good habits, and building those good habits can take time – especially if you have bad ones to clear away.

Learning to cook, and learning about nutrition, can help a great deal. Different parts of your body will benefit from different nutrients. For example, according to, contact lens specialists Lenstore :

“The best diet for your eyes is a normal, well-rounded diet with plenty of fruit and vegetables. Vitamin A, particularly from green, leafy vegetables like kale or broccoli will help maintain healthy eyes. Sweet potatoes, carrots, and pumpkins are all also great. Also beneficial are omega-3 fatty acids, commonly found in fish like salmon. They help to treat dry eyes and keep them healthy. You don’t need to get them from fish if you’re vegetarian or vegan either – chia seeds, flax, edamame, and flaxseeds are all good sources too.”

Don’t like ads? Become a supporter and enjoy The Good Men Project ad free

Wellbeing

Your mental well-being matters, too . It’s a good idea to devote at least a few minutes every day to recharging your mental batteries. This might mean meditation, or it might mean some other therapeutic activity that distracts and absorbs you. Make sure that you get plenty of sleep, that you enjoy regular in-person conversation with friends, and that you moderate your use of alcohol.

Set goals

A life goal can be a powerful thing. Make sure that the goals you form follow the SMART philosophy. They should be Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-based. So, don’t tell yourself that you are going to ‘lose weight’. Tell yourself that you are going to lose a stone in fat and gain a stone in muscle by the end of the year, and then break that target into monthly segments, supported by weekly goals, like driving down your 5k time!

—

This content is brought to you by Janmenjoy Muula

iStockPhoto