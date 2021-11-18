How Your Smile Impacts Your Self-Confidence

—

Smiling is an act that helps us to express our joy, happiness, and excitement. This is why people often smile when they are impressed, glad, or excited. The best smiles are seen in people with excellent oral health. This is because they have an excellent and attractive set of teeth that they are not afraid to show off.

On the other hand, most people who avoid smiling suffer from oral issues and desist from expressing themselves even when happy. This is because they are not confident enough to show off their teeth, especially in public places.

Smiles may seem so simple, but do you know that smiles and self-confidence are connected? This is true because smiling has a way of influencing or triggering other emotions in the body. You may have noticed that shy people exhibit traits of little or no self-confidence, and these individuals are rarely seen smiling. Many dentists, including dentist Dr. Feldman, a specialist with years of experience under his belt, have expressed concerns over how dental issues seem to be the leading cause of unhappy faces worldwide.

This article will examine studies on how a smile directly impacts self-confidence by examining the traits exhibited by less confident people, traits of confident people, and how smiling improves self-confidence through the health condition of a person’s teeth.

How Smiling Improves Self-confidence

These are the diverse ways smiling improves self-confidence:

Youthfulness: Smiling slows aging because the face uses more muscles when frowning than smiling, resulting in wrinkles and rapid aging. However, smiling releases specific enzymes into the body that improves physical appearance giving you a youthful look. Smiling is the cheapest way to look young. Makes you more attractive: In this context, smiles make you more attractive and approachable to people. Thus, people will find a smiling individual more attractive than an unhappy individual. Appear competent: A smiling individual appears competent and signals that this individual has self-belief, promoting others to believe in you and perceive you to be very competent.

Traits Of Less Confident Individuals

There are specific traits that are common to most less confident people. These traits make it easy to identify less confident people, and these people are classified today as being shy or introverts. These traits are:

Not expressive: People with little or no self-confidence struggle when expressing themselves. They are always concerned about people’s opinions of them; thus, to avoid being criticized when they commit a mistake, they prefer not to do anything that allows them to express themselves in public. Their attitude can be likened to a snail that quickly retreats to its shell when disturbed. Lack of motivation: These individuals do not have any motivation and refuse to gather motivation from any source. This trait is part of the reasons they cannot express themselves in public. Presence of fear of criticism: This is a normal fear present in the lives of every individual; confident or less confident. But, it is rarely noticed in confident individuals because they choose to overcome it, while less confident individuals succumb to the fear, allowing it to lead their lives. Unhappy: Less Confident individuals are always moody; they always wear sad expressions and scarcely smile. Not social: This is a trait shared with less confident individuals because they feel more comfortable in their personal space, not for privacy reasons but because they are not confident and lack self-belief when around other people.

All these traits can be triggered by bad dental health as the person might lose his confidence because of the state of their teeth.

Traits Of Confident Individuals.

The primary trait observed in confident individuals is that they always wear smiles. The traits of confident individuals are antonymous to traits of the less confident. These traits are:

Expressive: Aside from wearing smiles, confident individuals are very expressive because they have a high level of self-belief seen in how they are free to express themselves in public. One quality of expressiveness is distinct to confident individuals in being outspoken. Motivation: They are always motivated to try near things with little or no regard for people’s opinions. They take motivation from any source available as long as they are comfortable with the source and it helps them achieve a goal. Ignoring fear of criticism: As mentioned above, it is not that confident individuals do not experience this fear of criticism. However, they choose to ignore this fear because they believe in themselves too much to care what people say. Happiness: These individuals are always happy; that is, they always wear smiles.

Conclusion

A smile can be classified as a confidence booster because it can contribute significantly to building a person’s esteem. This article has highlighted how smiling can impact self-confidence.

